"Sport can be brutal"- Olympic champion Nina Kennedy announces heartbreaking update before World Athletics Championships

Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy took to social media to share that she will miss out on the World Championships in Tokyo this month due to an injury. She shared that she had strained a muscle in her leg during one of her training sessions, leading her to withdraw from competition. The World Championships are set to run from September 13 to 21.Nina Kennedy last competed at the 2024 Brussels Diamond League meeting, where she won the pole vault event with a distance of 4.88m. She has had a highly decorated career and is known for her performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won gold with a distance of 4.90m. She has been unable to compete this season mainly due to a series of injuries, including three hamstring injuries that needed surgery.In a post on Instagram, Kennedy revealed that she will miss out on the World Championships this year:&quot;Not the news I want to be sharing. Sooooo I’ve strained a muscle in my leg in one of my last sessions before worlds 😵‍💫 (not near the surgery site, which is a win). I’m sad to say I’ll be withdrawing from the World Championships.&quot;Even though I’m disappointed, I’m proud of myself for trying to get back and put myself in the best position to jump high at worlds. I can genuinely say I did everything I could, I gave it a red-hot crack and that in itself is a measure of success. Sport can be brutal, but injuries are just part of the journey, and that’s okay.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKennedy is also a world champion, as she won a gold and bronze medal at the Budapest World Championships in 2023.Nina Kennedy previously stated that she would return at World ChampionshipsNina Kennedy at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 - Source: GettyNina Kennedy had stated earlier this week that she would be competing at the World Championships this month. However, she also said that she didn't have full confidence in participating. According to the Guardian, she said:“I don’t have full confidence in my body. But that’s OK, because I have learned that there are a hundred ways to get the same outcome, and we’re just going a different route to normal.“There was really just no other option than to, if I wanted to go to the world champs, open [the season] there and do no lead-in competitions.”Nina Kennedy will look ahead to other competitions this year, as she is set to make her competitive return as soon as possible.