Sprinting prodigy Gout Gout makes feelings crystal clear about comparisons with Usain Bolt

Talented Australian sprinter Gout Gout has been compared to Usain Bolt, the legendary runner and became the fastest 16-year-old in 200m history last year. He recently discussed creating his legacy and his thoughts on the comparisons with Bolt.

The Oceanic and Australian 200m record holder appeared for an interview with Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway on the “Beyond the Record Podcast”. Gout also signed with German athletic apparel, Adidas; during the podcast, and shared his perspective on his abilities and being compared with Bolt.

“I'm trying to be the next Gout Gout and obviously being compared to Usain Bolt, everyone wants to be the next star basically and Usain Bolt is the best we've known, the best athlete. So being compared to him is obviously great but then I'm Gout Gout, so I want to be able to make my name as big as his name and obviously everyone, people younger would be like, ‘You're going to be the next Gout Gout’. So, yeah I want to be like that,” he said. [2:10 onwards]

The young runner broke the Australian record held by Peter Norman in 1968 and became only the second U-18s athlete to surpass Bolt's record in this category. At the World U20 Championships last year, he won the silver medal in the 200m.

Track legend Usain Bolt underlined three absolute essential qualities

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt became the greatest sprinter of all time and created an unrivalled legacy over the course of his track career. During his appearance on the “High Performance” podcast, he discussed the top three attitudes that he holds above everything else in his life.

“It's very simple, you know what I mean. Hard work is, you can't beat it. You have to be dedicated to anything you do, that's one thing, you can't just go in it halfway like, 'Oh okay I'm going to do,' you have to be fully dedicated and believe. If you don't believe that it can be done, you have already been defeated,” he shared. [55:08 onwards]

Bolt holds the world record in three events and achieved multiple milestones in his esteemed career. He mentioned that working hard on your goals with dedication and belief is the correct way to pursue your dream goals. According to the legend, an individual who wants to achieve cannot compromise on these principles.

