"Started working with chef" - Melissa Jefferson-Wooden gets real on discipline and sacrifices after strong USA Championships heats showing

American track star Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has revealed what her biggest sacrifice was this year, following her 1st place finish in the 100m event at the U.S National Championships. Jefferson-Wooden recorded a time of 10.86 seconds, finishing ahead of Jada Mowatt, English Gardner, and Tamari Davis. The Nationals serve as the trials for a spot at the World Championships later this year, which Jefferson-Wooden already qualified for when she posted a time of 10.73 seconds at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia.Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. She established herself as one of the most exciting young talents in track and field in 2022, when she won a gold medal as part of the U.S 4x100m Relay team at the 2022 World Championships. It was also the same year that Jefferson-Wooden competed at the NCAA Indoor Championships, where she claimed first place in the 60m event. She would go on to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she earned two Olympic medals, including one gold.In an interview with Let'sRun.com, she revealed what the biggest sacrifice of her year was: (3:06 onwards)&quot;No, not really any big sacrifices this year. I mean, if you want to call it 'big,' it's really my diet. I started working with a chef, but it’s just about being consistent with what I put in my body and being mindful and conscious of that. Everybody has different things that work for them, but I know for me, the biggest thing this year was just being disciplined in the things I do off the track. So, I would say that's probably the biggest difference.&quot;Before competing at the national championships, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ran at the Prefontaine Classic, where she placed first in the 100m event, finishing ahead of other stars such as Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred.Melissa Jefferson-Wooden grabs her first ever Diamond League winMelissa Jefferson-Wooden at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic - Source: GettyMelissa Jefferson-Wooden took to social media to share a message after winning in the 100m event at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. The event was the 9th meet of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League, held in early July.In a post on Instagram, Jefferson-Wooden expressed her happiness after placing first in Eugene:&quot;Embracing My Journey ✨ 1st Ever Diamond League Win, another 10.7 on the season, staying disciplined and being true to who I am 😤 @preclassic was one for the books !! See yall good folks at US Trials 😤‼️One Day, One Practice, One Meet at a Time ✨,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMelissa Jefferson-Wooden also competed at a collegiate level for Coastal Carolina University before her meteoric rise in the world of track and field.