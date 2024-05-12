The Starved Rock Country 2024 Marathon, one of the regular events held in the United States, took place on May 11, 2024. Apart from the elite marathon races, there were events of half-marathon and 5k runs. Racers from the United States swept all top three finishes in both men and women marathons.

In the elite men's marathon race, Joe Johnson of Darien clinched the pole position with a timing of 2:55:01. Tim Yuska, another local athlete from Darien city, and Iowa City's Mitchel Wantock ended up at the second and third places, clocking 2:58:59 and 3:08:34, respectively.

Meanwhile, Korinne Israel of Davenport won the women's elite marathon race with a timing of 3:22:37 ahead of her compatriots Corri Heiden (Spring Valley) and Mandi Florip (Wadsworth), who clocked 3:42:04 and 3:44:27, respectively.

Korinne's timing was very impressive as she finished in the top 10 elite marathon's overall list of men and women marathon runner. She finished at seventh place, featuring as the only female runner in the top 10.

The entrance for route 71 at the Starved Rock State Park was closed for six hours owing to the marathon race while the route 178 was open for visitors to move towards the Lodge facility.

In the men's half-marathon, Nicholas Rousonelos stood first by attaining the timing of 1:20:36. Geneva's Griffin Poterek and David Libiez of Texas finished second and third after clocking 1:23:23 and 1:26:20.

Grace Carrol of Ottawa came first in the women's half-marathon with 1:40:55 while Princeton's Abby Vladika (1:45:42) and Minneapolis' Elizabeth Bloom (1:46:54) were second and third in the same event.

Meanwhile, Ottawa's Lucas Farabaugh (20:26.3) and Kim Foster (21:16.9) won the men and women events in the 5k run category.

