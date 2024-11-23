Stephen Nedoroscik compares training for "Dancing with the Stars" to the Olympics ahead of the DWTS grand finale

Double Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik is a few steps away from doing the unthinkable at the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 26-year-old gymnast recently opened up on his training for the 33rd season of the dance reality show.

In a podcast with the YouTube channel 'The Squeeze,' Nedoroscik talked about his entire journey before and after the Olympics. When asked what was tougher between training for the Olympics and training for 'Dancing with the Stars,' Nedoroscik replied,

"So that's pretty much exactly correct [the comparison between training for DWTS and Olympics]. Like I trained 20 years for gymnastics. So like, by the time I'm at the Olympics, everything is pretty much the same. For dance, there's this sort of craziness to it. Because every week, I'm learning new things."

Trending

Nedoroscik further mentioned how training for 'Dancing with the Stars' has been tougher than training for the Olympics.

"I'm learning new skills, new techniques, physically taxing. It is so mentally taxing as well. You do it because when that Tuesday comes around [the DWTS week], you get to perform your dance It is just overwhelmingly like rewarding. It does compare so well to like how I train for the Olympics. Like they are very similar. I'd say even this might be even harder," the gymnast added.

Stephen Nedoroscik and his dance partner Rylee Arnold have made it to the final five. Since there were no eliminations during the semifinals, Nedoroscik will now compete in the grand finale, scheduled on November 26.

Stephen Nedoroscik on the offer to join 'Dancing with the Stars'

Stephen Nedoroscik on the offer to join 'Dancing with the Stars' [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

In the podcast with 'The Squeeze', Nedoroscik also talked about receiving an offer from 'Dancing with the Stars', midway through the Paris Olympics. When asked about how he felt about the offer, Nedoroscik replied,

"So they essentially offered it to me I think it was literally the after team finals when we got that team medal, and I was still training because I had an individual competition coming up. And I was like, a lot is happening right now they want me to answer this that night before Pommel Horse finals, and I was like, holy crap, I have to think about it." (38:00 onwards)

In another podcast on the YouTube channel 'Mythical Kitchen', Stephen Nedoroscik denied the public assumption that he could be a good dancer by his gymnastics skills. He stated,

"Well, those people would be very wrong. I'm a very cowardly and scared dancer. Uh, but like, you know I never would have imagined I'd be watched by millions of people dancing. Seriously, not in a million years would I have thought I found myself in these situations."

Despite his apprehensions, Stephen Nedoroscik continued to surprise the audience with his dancing skills. In the semifinal week, the dancing duo of Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold scored an impressive 53 out of 60, securing their berth for the grand finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback