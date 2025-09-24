Stephen Nedoroscik continues to support his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold as she makes her third appearance on reality tv show

Stephen Nedoroscik recently showed his support for his Dancing with the Stars partner Rylee Arnold as she continued to make her third appearance on the show. Following his Paris Olympics success, Nedoroscik participated in the Dancing With the Stars Season 33, with Arnold being his professional dancing partner.

After displaying their combined gymnastics and dancing skills on the show, the pair reached the finals. and finished in fourth place, being Arnold’s best finish only in her second season on the show. The current appearance on the show marks Arnold's third appearance after her debut in Season 32, followed by her participation last year.

Arnold is now accompanying American singer and musician Scott Hoying on the show. With her new partner, Arnold performed Cha Cha to the Y2K anthem “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65, embracing the “One-Hit Wonders" theme. Following their performance, Nedoroscik rallied behind Arnold and her new dance partner while urging fans to vote for the pair. He shared a screenshot of his votes and wrote:

"Friendly reminder..."

Screenshot of Nedoroscik's Instagram story.

After seven female gymnasts, including Shawn Jonson in 2009, Aly Raisman in 2013, Nastia Liukin in 2015, Laurie Hernandez in 2016, Simone Biles in 2017, Mary Lou Retton in 2018, and Suni Lee in 2021, appeared on DWTS, Nedoroscik became the first male gymnast to grace the event last year.

"I want to be done with the sport when my body’s done" -Stephen Nedoroscik gets real about competing in gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik recently opened up about competing in gymnastics as long as his physical health allows him. He played a crucial role in the American team's effort to bag a bronze medal in the team event at the Paris Games. In an interview with nbcsports.com, the 26-year-old stated that he is improving and plans to retire only when he feels he is no longer progressing.

“I’m 26 now. For a lot of gymnasts, that’s kind of pushing it. But I’ve always told myself, I want to be done with the sport when my body’s done with the sport. And I’m still getting better. I’m still getting better in the gym every day, and I feel like I’d be doing myself almost a dishonor to not see how far I could go with the sport.”

“So I want to continue going. When I start feeling myself start plateauing and maybe my body starts giving out, I think that’ll be when I am finally ready to be done with the sport,” Nedoroscik mentioned.

After clinching a bronze medal in Paris, Stephen Nedoroscik became the first men's individual medalist for the USA team since 2016.

