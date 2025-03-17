Stephen Nedoroscik drops 3-word reaction as Penn State men's gymnastics clinches the Big Ten Regular Season title

Stephen Nedoroscik recently showed support for the Penn State University men's gymnastics team. As his alma mater claimed the Big Ten regular season title, the Olympic medalist penned a three-word note for the Nittany Lions.

On Sunday, March 16, No.5 Penn State faced off against No.4 Nebraska at the Rech Hall for the regular season finale. In a closely contested meet, the Lions eventually emerged victorious with a score of 329.050-328.850, claiming a share of the 2025 Big Ten regular season title. This marks the first time Penn State has achieved the feat.

Reacting to the Nittany Lions' victory, Stephen Nedoroscik took to his Instagram stories to show his support for his former team. Re-sharing a celebratory post from the official Penn State University account, the American wrote:

“LETS GOOOOO GENTS!!!!”

Via Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram (@stephen_nedoroscik)

Nedoroscik competed for Penn State University during his collegiate career, winning the 2017 and 2018 pommel horse national championships.

When Stephen Nedoroscik revealed why he chose Penn State University for his collegiate career

Nedoroscik at the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's Gymnastics Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik once revealed why he chose the Nittany Lions for his NCAA gymnastics career. Speaking to Penn State University in 2024, he recounted how he never got formally recruited by any school, so he and his mom chose to scout colleges.

He explained that he loved the Penn State campus on his first visit, saying (8.30):

“Me and my mom went on unofficial (college visits) and we visited Penn State, Ohio State and Illinois. We got to meet the coaches, got to see the campus, and immediately Penn State's campus was by far the best in my opinion. I love all the greenery, the gardens, beautiful, beautiful campus. After meeting the coaches, talking with them, sending them videos, it really was a tough decision because, you know, every school is a great school.”

He added that his club coach also encouraged him to consider Penn State, given that the University had a strong program for pommel-horse athletes.

“I had my club coach give me some tips and pointers, and he said that Penn State always had a really good program specifically for guys that want to do pommel horse. And when he said that, everything in my mind kind of synced up. And I was like, ‘he's right’. Like Penn State was beautiful, they offered me, and they have the history backing what I'm going to be doing there. So I was like, ‘yeah, it's a no brainer’. And that day I committed to Penn State,” he added.

In addition to winning two national championships, Stephen Nedoroscik's collegiate career also saw him win the Nissen Emery Award, the highest honor in college men's gymnastics. After his NCAA days, the 26-year-old has won one World Championship gold and two Olympic bronze medals.

