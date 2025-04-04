Stephen Nedoroscik drops 5-word reaction to playful DWTS Live Tour moments with Ilona Maher

Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher both had podium finishes at the Paris Olympics 2024. Taking their talents from their sport to dancing; they are now part of the Dancing with the Stars Live tour. In a recent Instagram post by Ezra Sosa, a fellow tour member, Nedoroscik and Maher were seen bonding and having a great time together.

Nedoroscik helped the US Gymnastics Men's team win a bronze medal in the all-around category. Days later, he finished his Olympic campaign with another bronze in the Pommel Horse.

Maher, meanwhile, helped the US Rugby sevens team win a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Sosa is a choreographer and a tour member at the DWTS Live tour. In a recent social media post, he was seen having a great time with Stephen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher and the other tour members.

Nedoroscik left a five-word comment on the post from Sosa. He commented:

"Me and Ilona just Olympianing"

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's comment on Ezra Sosa's post (@ezra.sosa/ig)

Ilona Maher joined the Dancing with the Stars Live tour in April after finishing her Premiership Women's Rugby season with Bristol Bears in England. She was also the runner-up in the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars.

Stephen Nedoroscik on becoming a role model post Paris Olympics 2024

Stephen Nedoroscik won two Olympic bronzes in the Paris Olympics in 2024. Deriving a comparison with Clark Kent (the fictional comic character), Nedoroscik became one of the internet’s favorite Olympians. But his newfound fame also helped him bring visibility and attention to an eye condition called coloboma. It is an extremely rare eye condition where part of the eye tissue is missing. It is said to severely impact vision and the appearance of the pupil.

In an interview with The Associated Press that was released in August 2024, Nedoroscik talked about being a role model and the public encounter he had with a young boy who had the same eye condition as him, he said:

"Even just last week, for the first time, I met someone else who has the same eye condition as me. It was also my first time meeting someone outside my family that has that disease. That was so cool to see that. And, you know, he was just so happy."

The instant fame after the Olympics has been surreal for Nedoroscik. In the same interview, he also talked about how incredible it feels to be an Olympic medalist. He said:

"It’s still just surreal to me. I wake up in the morning, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a two-time Olympic medalist!’ It is so cool."

After his Paris Olympics campaign, Stephen Nedoroscik took part in Dancing With The Stars and reached the finale, before eventually finishing fourth.

