Stephen Nedoroscik makes his feelings known as he receives a special Paris Olympics present after latest media appearance

Stephen Nedoroscik recently received a special honor from the talk show "Sherri" and shared his excitement on social media. The gift he received includes a framed display featuring two Olympic medals and a team photo of Team USA's men's pommel horse team.

Nedoroscik won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, one of which came in the team evet, where he contributed by scoring 14.866 in pommel hourse. This was the first medal for the American's men's gymnastics in 16 years. Nedoroscik's second medal came in the pommel horse event, where he scored 15.300 in the final.

For his exploits in Paris, the 26-year-old received an award from the talk show "Sherri", which was a frame carrying two Olympic medals and a picture of the US men's gymnastics team. Nedoroscik reacted to this by stating:

"OMG!!! Thank you so much!!! @sherrishowtv."

Sherri is a daytime talk show in the United States, hosted by actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd, which features comedy segments, discussions, and celebrity interviews.

Apart from Stephen Nedoroscik's bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Games, he won a gold medal in the 2021 World Championship Games in the pommel horse event. In 2024, the 26-year-old reflected on his achievement following his historic performance at the Paris Olympics,

Stephen Nedoroscik reflects on his medal-winning performance at the 2024 Paris Games

Stephen Nedoroscik made his Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games and delivered a historic performance. He won two bronze medals, one in the men's pommel horse final and another as part of Team USA in the team event. He also made history by becoming the first American male gymnast to record the highest score.

Reflecting on his historic performance in the 2024 games, he wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram in August 2024. In the post, he explained how his debut game ended as a huge achievement. He also took pride in showcasing how his performance went above expectations and gave a historic turn.

"Thank you to everybody who has supported me throughout my journey. I am just a man shaped by those who surround me, I couldn’t have done it without any of you," Nedoroscik wrote.

In addition to his medals at professional level, Nedoroscik also won two golds and a silver in pommel horse at collegiate level while representing Penn State.

