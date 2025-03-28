Stephen Nedoroscik pens adorable 5-word message for Rylee Arnold's niece as latter attends DWTS Live Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik shared an adorable message for his Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold's niece, Sage Jill Cusick, as she cheered on him during the latest episode of the Live tour. Arnold and Nedoroscik finished fourth during the Finale last year and are now headlining the 2025 DWTS Tour, with the Olympian serving as co-host.

Sage is the daughter of Rylee's sister, Lindsay, whose season 25 victory with celebrity partner Jordan Fisher inspired her to take the same path. The family was in attendance at the show on March 27 in Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City, UT, with Lindsay claiming Sage was Rylee's biggest fan.

Nedoroscik performed his famous pommel horse dance on the stage, and as Lindsay shared the clip on her Instagram handle, he hoped to have impressed Sage.

"Hoping I impressed judge Sage," Stephen Nedoroscik wrote

Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram story

Lindsay last competed on DWTS during season 30 with Matt James and was eliminated in Week 4. She is married to Samuel Cusick, and Sage was the couple's first child born in 2020. They welcomed their second daughter, June Cusick, in May 2023.

Lindsay took a break from dancing after welcoming her second daughter, but another Arnold was ready to take on DWTS by then.

“[Lindsay] gave me a lot of advice, but I feel like the best advice I got from her was just to be myself and to just show who I am and just to make it an enjoyable experience and enjoy every part I can,” Rylee Arnold told Us Weekly after it was revealed that she would be partnered with Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey for her first season.

Arnold placed sixth with Jowsey in her debut season before being paired with Nedoroscik for the second. The pair impressed the judges and fans alike with their performances, earning multiple perfect scores to finish fourth during the Finale.

Stephen Nedoroscik reveals Rylee Arnold's "infectious" quality

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold at the "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik formed a close bond with Rylee Arnold over the sets of the DWTS, and the quality that he was impressed with the choreographer was her optimism. The Olympic medalist termed her positive attitude infectious in an interview with Acess Hollywood.

“One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other.”

Nedorscik earned a call-up for the show after a phenomenal campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics made him an overnight celebrity. He led the USA men's gymnastics team to its first medal since 2008 before winning another bronze medal in the pommel horse finals.

