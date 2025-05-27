Stephen Nedoroscik pens birthday wish for fellow DWTS competitor Alan Bersten

American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik shared a birthday wish for his fellow DWTS member Alan Bersten. The latter partnered with Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and finished as the runner-up in season 33 of the show. Nedoroscik partnered with Rylee Arnold and secured fourth place.

Following the season, Nedoroscik and Bersten joined the DWTS live tour, which concluded last month. Arnold was also part of the DWTS tour but was forced to withdraw after the Salt Lake show due to an ankle injury. Kaily Rodgers, a member of the DWTS troupe, replaced her for the remaining stops.

Bersten turned 31 on May 26, 2025, and shared glimpses of his birthday celebrations with his girlfriend, Emma Slater, on Instagram. He captioned the post:

“What a way to spend my birthday! Thank you so much, everyone, for all the birthday love ❤️️. What a magical trip.”

Stephen Nedoroscik joined the celebration with a warm message, writing:

“Happy birthday, brotha!! 🍾”

Stephen Nedoroscik is a four-time US pommel horse champion who has won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, one in the men's pommel horse event and another in men's team gymnastics. His bronze marked Team USA’s first Olympic medal in pommel horse since 2016.

Stephen Nedoroscik made his feelings known about his Olympics and DWTS experience

Speaking at the Penn State Student Programming Association’s annual SPA day in January 2025, Stephen Nedoroscik reflected on his Olympic journey and the pride of helping Team USA secure its first men’s gymnastics team podium finish in 16 years.

“I just got an Olympic medal and suddenly all these followers, messages, and positivity, and it was so black and white compared to what I had when I first made that Olympic team. It was so positive, and everyone was falling in love with this men’s gymnastics team,” he said.

He further mentioned his DWTS experience, where he trained over eight hours a day.

“I really had no dance experience. The only dance experience I had was from THON in 2017. THON set me up for success many years in advance.It was a life-changing experience for me. I danced more in 2024 than I did gymnastics… It really did just feel like I was training for the Olympics again.” (via StateCollege.com)

Nedoroscik joined Penn State in 2017, when he won the first of two NCAA pommel horse titles. After graduating from Penn State in 2020, he won four pommel horse titles at the US Gymnastics Championships from 2021 to 2024.

