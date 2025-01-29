Stephen Nedoroscik reacts to hilarious challenge with DWTS partner Rylee Arnold amid the countrywide tour

Stephen Nedoroscik recently reacted to a hilarious challenge he did with his Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) partner Rylee Arnold. The American gymnast is the co-host of the show's ongoing tour.

Nedoroscik joined DWTS after his brilliant performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. He was paired with Rylee and delivered stunning dance routines in every episode of the show. They reached the finals and ended up with a fourth-place finish. During this journey, the two developed a strong friendship, as it shows in the frequent fun updates they share.

They are in the middle of the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7, and recently made a hilarious reel, which was shared on Rylee's Instagram page. The duo was seen doing a fun old trend, where in one instance, the gymnast was seen hilariously sliding on a wall. She captioned the post:

"Can we bring this sound back?!?! @stephen_nedoroscik 😂. "

Reacting to this, the gymnast commented:

"Slipping down the wall out here😂. "

In the entire DWTS journey, Nedoroscik and Arnold have been each other's biggest cheerleaders and the latter played a significant role in helping the gymnast with his insecurities related to dancing.

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about his bond with Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold recently appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood, where they spoke about their bond. The gymnast revealed that they shared a strong bond and it was easy for them to work with each other.

“One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other," Stephen Nedoroscik said .

Arnold appreciated Nedoroscik for his hard work and revealed that they shared a sibling-like bond.

“Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much," Rylee Arnold said .

Stephen Nedoroscik came into the limelight after helping his team win a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics after 16 years by earning the highest score of 14.866 points in the team all-around event.

