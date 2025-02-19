Stephen Nedoroscik reacts after being named semi-finalist alongside Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Katie Ledecky for prestigious award

Stephen Nedoroscik has reacted to being named a semi-finalist for the 2025 AAU Sullivan Award. He is among the 39 athletes chosen semi-finalists for the award, including hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, swimming icon Katie Ledecky, and collegiate wrestling champion Aaron Brooks, among others.

USA Gymnastics, the official Instagram handle of the national governing body, shared a post about the pommel horse specialist being chosen for the award, urging its followers to vote for him with the caption:

“Stephen Nedoroscik is a 2025 #AAUSullivanAward Semi-Finalist! Vote for @stephen_nedoroscik at the link in our bio!"

After being nominated for the major award, the two-time Olympic bronze medalist reacted, saying:

“Honored to be a semi finalist 🙌🏻”

Screenshot of Nedoroscik’s comment on USA Gymnastics post. Credits - IG/ usagym

Additionally, he took to his Instagram stories and reshared this post with an exploding head emoji.

Screenshot of Nedoroscik’s IG story. Credits - stephen_nedoroscik

Besides being nominated for his Paris Olympics bronze in the individual and team all-around events, another notable accomplishment of the 26-year-old was becoming the 2021 world champion in pommel horse.

Notably, the 95th AAU Sullivan Award semi-finalist list features several Olympic medalists, prominent college athletes, and Paralympic champions.

Stephen Nedoroscik reflected on his teammates’ reaction after gymnast’s performance garnered praise worldwide

Stephen Nedoroscik at Paris Olympics (Photo: Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik discussed his men's gymnastics team’s reaction to his performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, receiving worldwide praise in a November 2024 interview. During his appearance on the Shawn & Andrew Podcast, he reacted (4:40 onwards):

“Oh man, I mean like they were flabbergasted that I somehow blew up. They kind of saw it coming because like I was the last guy up on that Team Finals day. I was the last guy up, I was only doing one event and there was this fun countdown thing going on too throughout the competition for me to compete.”

“The guys are just so happy for me, and at the same time, they're so happy to hear all these stories of kids entering into the sport and like seeing people dressed up as pommel horses for Halloween. It's fantastic to have this much vision on men's gymnastics because it is a sport that basically people haven't even heard of men's gymnastics, like a lot of people,” he added.

Nedoroscik further showed his excitement over the growing interest in men’s gymnastics and was amazed by how their inspiring stories have led to parents encouraging their kids to be involved in the sport.

