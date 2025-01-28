Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold relive DWTS experience in hilarious dance video

Stephen Nedoroscik and his dance partner Rylee Arnold relived their DWTS days, missing the viral trend that went around on the song 'Woah' by Krypto9095. Nedoroscik and Arnold embarked on the DWTS tour in January, the former as the co-host and the latter as a performer.

Nedoroscik was the first celebrity participant to receive an invitation from the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars. He partnered with professional dancer Arnold, who paired with internet personality Harry Jowsey in the previous season. The duo won hearts with their performances and blazed through to clinch fourth position in the finale.

Following their success, Nedoroscik and Arnold took the stage at the DWTS tour. Reunited amid the tour, they partook in the viral bygone 'Woah' trend that the latter wished for a comeback.

"Can we bring this sound back?!?!" the pro dancer captioned.

Recently, the dancing partners showed off a memento, a replica of the Mirrorball trophy, they received from a fan in the Olympic bronze medalist's Instagram story.

"We got a mirror ball!!! Thank you very much Gracie," the caption read.

On January 16, the dancer partners-turned-friends shared a frame in a hilarious reel featuring Arnold acting as the owner of Nedoroscik who stepped into her dog's role. The former held the Olympian and carried him around, writing:

"Showing my dog things he's never seen before."

The post caption read:

"Hahaha this is too good. "

Stephen Nedoroscik took two bronze medals in the team competition and individual pommel horse at the 2024 Paris Games. He also won hearts for his calm demeanor in the French capital.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold on their bond - "I would just say we are like just best friends"

Nedoroscik and Arnold at the Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - November 15, 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold grew from just dance partners to best of friends. After one of the DWTS episodes in October 2024, they conversed with Access Hollywood, talking about how the duo's friendship bloomed.

"I would just say we are like just best friends. Like we constantly poke fun at each other, and I'm so grateful for Stephen and everything he has given me, he's given me so much advice in life," said Arnold. [1:16 onwards]

She also shared how the Olympian inspired her on several occasions, adding:

"He's been a huge inspiration to everything that I do and like truly going into the studio with him and having his positive attitude around, builds me up as a person and makes me a better person. So I'm just so grateful to have him as my partner."

Nedoroscik and Arnold also attended the premiere night of 'Wicked' with their partners, Tess McCracken and Walker Lyons.

