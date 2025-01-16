"Stephen Nedoroscik's doing it authentically being himself"- Coach Syque Caesar makes his feelings known about Olympian's impact on the sport

Stephen Nedoroscik gained attention with his performance at the Paris Olympics. His head coach, retired Olympic gymnast, Syque Caesar also shared positive words regarding the rising gymnast.

Nedoroscik impressed the crowd at the City of Love and took home two bronze medals in two categories. The Olympic gymnast also participated in the 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars” with professional ballroom and latin dancer, Rylee Arnold.

Nedoroscik has achieved multiple achievements, including clinching an Olympic medal in a team event for US men’s gymnastics after more than a decade. During his appearance on the podcast “Neutral Deductions” his head coach, Caesar praised the gymnast and how he is representing the sport.

“I'm really proud and happy for Stephen because even with all this celebrity attention, he's doing it like authentically being himself. I'm glad to see the world is seeing like Stephen I know, you know, that's Stephen, like he's really just that's who he is you know, and people like that and they should, because he's awesome, he's an awesome guy. So, I think he's done a great job as an ambassador for the sport, as an ambassador for Team USA, and for pommel horse specialists out there.” [onwards 1:19:33]

Stephen Nedoroscik on his unique personality blend consisting of being nerdy and sporty

Stephen Nedoroscik at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Day 8 - Source: Getty

The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast from Sarasota, Florida began pursuing his interest in the sport at a very young age. He was showing promising talent and started competing in different events. Stephen Nedoroscik discovered his mastery for pommel horse and began developing himself in this area in High School.

He finished his graduation from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in electrical engineering. During an interview with BBC, Nedoroscik was inquired about his limitations, to which the gymnast answered that he had faced some of them.

“Definitely did have a little bit of insecurities, especially cause, like, with my lack of depth perception, because I’m also cross-eyed. Like, it definitely made it a little hard to like, hang out with guys and you throw in a ball and you can’t really catch it. So, definitely made me a little insecure, but I kind of just wanted to be that guy who might be a little bit nerdy, but also really good at sports. That’s kind of all I wanted to be.”

In 2021, Stephen Nedoroscik became the World Champion in pommel horse. He also became the first gymnast from the US to achieve that feat. Next, he is all set to co-host DWTS live 2025 tour along with other notable personalities.

