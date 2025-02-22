Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold makes feelings known as her father takes center stage on DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, recently opened up about her father taking the stage on the DWTS tour. The 19-year-old is currently a pro dancer on the show's tour.

Nedoroscik and Arnold met each other for the first time during the 33rd season of the Dancing With the Stars show, in which they were partners. They delivered impressive performances the entire season and reached the finals of the show; however, they ended up with a fourth-place finish.

They have presently reunited for the show's tour, which commenced on January 7 and will be executed in almost 68 cities. Amid this, Arnold had a wholesome experience with her father during the latest show in Nashville, as he took the center stage, wearing a red cowboy hat.

The photos of this adorable moment were shared by the tour's official page on their Instagram handle, and resharing these pictures on her Instagram story, Rylee Arnold wrote:

"Dad killed it last night😂"

Notably, Stephen Nedoroscik is the co-host of the show. The gymnast rose to fame after he competed in the Paris Olympics, delivering a historical performance that significantly contributed to his team securing a medal after a 16,-year gap. He achieved the top score of 14.866 points in the team all-around competition, leading his team to a bronze medal win.

Along with this, he also won an individual bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

Stephen Nedoroscik spoke about his bond with Rylee Arnold

Stephen Nedorscik and Rylee Arnold recently featured in a conversation with Access Hollywood, where they opened up about the bond they share with each other. The gymnast called his partner "very positive" and said that it was very easy to work with her as they shared a strong bond.

“One thing that I've learned about Rylee, besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera, she's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other," Stephen Nedoroscik said .

On the other hand, Arnold appreciated Nedoroscik for his hard work and lauded him for making a name for himself. Calling their bond a classic sibling duo, she said:

"Stephen is probably the most hardworking person ever. He is so devoted to everything that he does. He has made a name for himself and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job, it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way. Me and Stephen are always just cracking jokes together but also we are always making fun of each other. That is one thing about us, we are like the classic sibling duo and I just love all of it so so much," Rylee Arnold said .

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold recently celebrated Valentine's Day in a beautiful way with their respective counterparts, Tess McCracken and Walker Lyons.

