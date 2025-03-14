Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend gushes over surprise gesture on his birthday

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold recently celebrated her boyfriend Walker Lyons' birthday while on a DWTS live tour. The football player shared the photos of the gift he received from his girlfriend.

The gift included a whiteboard decorated with a collage of Arnold and Walker Lyons' memorable moments and the former was seen sitting near birthday balloons while admiring the gift.

Lyons shared the photo on Instagram on March 13, 2025, accompanied by the caption:

"The Best"

Rylee Arnold is currently on a DWTS Live tour with Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik. Nedoroscik joined the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars following his medal-winning performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He teamed up with Arnold and finished the season in November 2024 and they finished fourth in the competition. Soon after the show's conclusion, the duo reunited for the DWTS Live show, which began in January 2025 and is set to end in April.

Before joining Dancing with the Stars, Nedoroscik gained prominence through his impressive performances at the Paris Olympics. The gymnast was part of the USA contingent that clinched bronze in the team event after finishing behind Japan and China. He was the only individual medalist in Paris among male gymnasts from the United States, clinching bronze in pommel horse.

Nedoroscik finished second in qualifying and got a score of 15.300 in the final, finishing behind Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan and Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold shares heartfelt wishes on her boyfriend, Walker Lyons' birthday

Rylee Arnold, Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS dance partner, recently shared heartfelt birthday wishes for her boyfriend Walker Lyons while on tour with Dancing with the Stars. She also posted a series of photos capturing their special moments together on his birthday.

The photos featured Arnold and her boyfriend taking numerous selfies and sharing fun moments together. Lyons was also seen holding a teddy bear, a special gift from Arnold. She shared the photos on Instagram on March 13, 2025, with her caption reading:

"Happy birthday to my best friend, I love you 🩵✨🎉"

Rylee Arnold and Walker Lyons met in 2024 through an unexpected connection and their relationship was made public in December 2024.

