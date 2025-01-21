Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold's boyfriend Walker Lyons makes his feelings known after spending weekend on DWTS Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold, currently touring with the Dancing with Stars Live show, shared moments of a memorable visit from her boyfriend Walker Lyons. The professional dancer began her tour in early January, kicking off a busy schedule.

Arnold posted photos on social media, capturing highlights of her weekend with Lyons. One photo featured the coupe in contrasting outfits, smiling warmly for the camera. Other images showed more intimate moments between the pair, providing a glimpse into their bond. Lyons was also on the DWTS stage during rehearsals.

Reflecting on the visit, Rylee Arnold shared the photos on Instagram and captioned it:

"Walker visited me on tour this weekend and I’m the happiest girl ever🥹❤️‍🔥"

Lyons left a touching comment in response to her post, writing:

"see you soon 😏"

Screenshot of Walker Lyons' comment/ Source: Instagram/ @ryleearnold1

Stephen Nedoroscik, who won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, joined the 33rd season of DWTS alongside Rylee Arnold as his dance partner. The duo concluded the competition in November 2024, securing fourth place, and began the DWTS Live tour in January 2025.

The Olympic bronze medalist is now co-hosting the live tour. Another Olympic rugby player, Ilona Maher, is scheduled to appear on the sets on April 5. The tour is set to conclude in April 2025.

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold reveals the way she met her boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold in Los Angeles - November 15, 2024 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold recently shared the unexpected way she met her boyfriend Walker Lyons, a USC football player. During an appearance on the Squeeze podcast, the 19-year-old revealed how an Uber ride in LA led to a life-changing connection.

While preparing for her second season of Dancing with the Stars, Arnold was overwhelmed by LA traffic and decided to take an Uber. During the ride, she struck up a conversation with the driver, who casually mentioned his nephew played football at USC. The driver suggested that Arnold and his nephew might get along well and encouraged her to look him up on Instagram.

Rylee Arnold, busy with her schedule, forgot about the encounter until a few weeks later when her sister sent a TikTok video of Walker Lyons to their family group chat and suggested she reach out. The timing, she said, felt serendipitous.

"We have a crazy amount of mutuals so the fact we hadn't met before is kind of crazy, but I think we met at the most perfect time in both of our lives," she said via people.com.

In October 2024, she publicly confirmed her relationship with Lyons, sharing photos from one of his football games in an Instagram post.

