Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold shares adorable glimpses of her off day in New York

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold recently shared glimpses of her off day in New York. The duo is currently a part of the DWTS Tour.

Nedoroscik and Arnold met after the gymnast was offered to participate in the Dancing With the Stars show, with Arnold assigned as his dance partner. They delivered strong performances and reached the finals, ultimately securing a fourth-place finish. A few weeks later, they reunited for the DWTS tour, which commenced on January 7 and will be executed in 68 cities.

Amid this, Arnold shared a sneak peek of her off day in New York by sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, the 19-year-old posed in the streets of New York while wearing a grey-colored overcoat paired with blue jeans and an LV scarf. Following this, she shared selfies of herself and the picturesque beauty of the city.

Arnold also posted an adorable picture of FaceTiming her boyfriend Walker Lyons. The post's caption read:

"My day off in New York 🫶🏼✨🍎 "

While Rylee Arnold is one of the pro-dancers of the DWTS tour, Stephen Nedoroscik is the co-host. The gymnast rose to fame after his brilliant performance at the Paris Olympics, where he helped his team win a medal after 16 years by scoring the highest points in the team all-around event.

He scored 14.866 points, which led to his team winning a bronze medal in the event. He also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event, earning 15.300 points.

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up about how Rylee Arnold helped him with his insecurities

Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik was not a dancer, but when he received the opportunity to be a part of DWTS, he did not refuse. During the entire journey, his dance partner, Rylee Arnold, helped him deal with his insecurities related to dancing. He spoke about the same in a podcast with Joe Vulpis.

"Like 100% and I typically think anyone who has an insecurity they kind of avoid a certain subject or topic. I didn't really want to dance ever so I was just like, I suck at this and I'm never going to do it and then I get the call for DWTS and I was like this is too good of an opportunity to turn down and I am so lucky to get Riley paired with me. We have like very similar energy," Stephen Nedoroscik said (1:26 onwards).

Amid the ongoing DWTS Tour, Stephen Nedoroscik recently received a massive welcome from his alma mater, Penn State.

