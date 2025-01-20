Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold and boyfriend Walker Lyons joined by a Live Tour member and choreographer as third wheel 

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold and her boyfriend Walker Lyons were joined by DWTS choreographer and Live Tour co-member Ezra Sosa as a 'third wheel'. The couple were accompanied by Sosa after the successful hosting of their first show for the 'DWTS Live Tour', co-hosted by Nedoroscik.

Sosa uploaded a photograph of the three on his Instagram story, with the caption,

"Third Wheeling"

Screengrab of Ezra Sosa's Instagram story [Image Source : Ezra Sosa' Instagram]

For the unversed, Ezra Sosa was a part of the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside Rylee Arnold. While Arnold had teamed up with Nedoroscik, Sosa had teamed up with con artist Anna Delvey aka Anna Sorokin. Sosa and Delvey were one of the earliest pairs to be voted out, while Arnold went on to enter the grand finale with Nedoroscik, eventually finishing fourth.

After the end of the season, Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold reunited for the DWTS Live Tour, which is being conducted across several cities. Apart from the two, choreographers like Alan Bersten [who finished runners up with Olympic bronze medalist Ilona Maher] , Jenna Johnson, etc. are also a part of the tour. Stephen Nedoroscik is the co-host for this tour.

Stephen Nedoroscik on his nervousness while participating in DWTS

In Picture: Stephen Nedoroscik with DWTS dance partner Rylee Arnold [Image Source : Getty]

After impressing everyone with his incredible skills at the Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik surprised everyone with his dancing skills at 'Dancing with the Stars'. He also talked several times about how he was initially hesitant to show his dancing skills on a bigger stage.

During an interview on 'The Kelly Clark Show', Nedoroscik spoke about his nervousness while participating in 'Dancing with the Stars'. In his words,

“For the last eight years or so, these legs have done nothing. Amazingly they are quite similar. It is obviously a little more nerve-wracking when you have people relying on you to get a team medal but like you know."

"I don't know how good I am at dance I don't know how people are going to perceive it so there is that nervous factor and it's like oh man this is all new to me, I might mess it up,” Nedoroscik added.

Nedoroscik recently expressed his gratitude towards a female fan, who was supporting the Penn State Gymnastics during the inaugural leg of the DWTS Tour. Nedoroscik has been leaving no stone unturned to promote the cause of men's gymnastics, including the platform of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

