Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold gets emotional as she reacts to heartfelt note from young fan facing similar health conditions

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, has reacted to a note from her fan ahead of her DWTS Live Tour Shows in New York City on January 29 and 30. She has arrived and been spending some time around the city and took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of the note her fan, Mia wrote to her.

In the note, the fan shared how she loves to dance despite having type 1 diabetes similar to the pro dancer. Arnold further added in her story:

"This note melted my heart thank you Mia"

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's Instagram story (@ryleearnold1)

Nedoroscik and his dance partner also received a mirrorball souvenir from a fan just a few days ago.

Rylee Arnold shares her experiences of spray tanning Stephen Nedoroscik at the DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik during his time at the M&S Arena in Liverpool during the 2022 World event. Getty

Dance pro Rylee Arnold recently revealed that she had spray-tanned Stephen Nedoroscik's body during their time as partners in the 33rd season of DWTS. This came during their time at the Sherri Shephard's show.

In a conversation, Arnold revealed that spray tanning was a crucial part of dancing with the stars, and it was a fun experience for her to spray tan the American gymnast. She said (via Shephard's YouTube channel, 5:30 onwards):

"Yes I did, I think it's all part of the process to do dance with stars, you have to get a spray tan. He would love it and it was such a fun thing that I got to do for him."

Nedoroscik further added and shared that he wanted to do everything possible to make it to the DWTS finals but didn't want to get spray-tanned. He said (5:44 onwards) :

"I said Riley, I'll do whatever you think is necessary for us to make the finale but I don't really want to sparay tan. I did and you know what I got to admit, it was kind of awesome."

Despite the conclusion of the DWTS season, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold have maintained a cordial relationship and are frequently seen together.

