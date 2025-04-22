Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold reacts to dancing for first time after ankle injury during Live Tour

Stephen Nedoroscik recently wrapped up his journey with the Dancing with the Stars tour without his dancing partner, Rylee Arnold. On March 27, during a performance in Salt Lake City, Rylee injured her ankle and had to take a break from the tour to focus on recovering and healing.

Nedoroscik and Rylee participated in the 33rd season of the famous reality television show Dancing with the Stars and made it to the finale. Their finale performance was a fusion of gymnastic moves with dancing, and the pair managed to clinch fourth place in the end.

On her Instagram stories, Rylee Arnold shared that she was back to dancing after a long break. Rylee was on set for a photoshoot where she performed some of her dance moves for a shoot. This was her first time dancing since the injury. Captioning the story, she wrote:

"Danced for the first time in a while and it felt so good to move again!!"

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's Instagram story (@ryleearnold1/ig)

Stephen Nedoroscik's fellow Olympian Ilona Maher and her dance partner Alan Bersten gave a performance on the song Femininomenon and placed second at the show. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of season 33. Later, Ilona Maher joined Nedoroscik as a guest on the DWTS tour.

Stephen Nedoroscik pens an emotional note as he reflects on his journey as a co-host on DWTS tour

Stephen Nedoroscik finished his Dancing with the Stars tour spending more than 100 days co-hosting the show. The Olympian penned an emotional note that he posted on Instagram, thanking his teammates and dance partner Rylee Arnold.

"I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable."

"Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well."

Nedoroscik was already an internet sensation after his iconic pommel horse routine at the Paris Olympics 2024. And he cemented that status with his performances on DWTS. Thanking his fans, Nedoroscik said:

"And lastly, thank you to all the fans. Hearing all of you cheer and seeing your enjoyment every night has been an honor. A year ago I was nervous speaking to 20 kids at a gymnastics camp, and because of the support all of you have given me I’ve grown so much more confident in not only my public speaking, but also in myself."

Stephen Nedoroscik's journey on the show was one of growth and friendships. He will now switch his focus back to gymnastics and begun preparing for the upcoming events.

