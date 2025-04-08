Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold reacts after getting her first MRI amid ankle injury

Stephen Nedoroscik is on the Dancing with the Stars live tour but her dancing partner from the show, Rylee Arnold, is recovering from an ankle injury. In an Instagram story post, Arnold gave an update about her injury. She shared a photograph of her from a lab where she got the MRI done.

Nederoscik and Rylee were one of the most famous pairings in the 33rd season of the show. The pair was placed fourth at the finals of Dancing with the Stars. In their final performance at the show, Nedoroscik and Arnold chose a gymnastics freestyle routine, that featured a combination of gymnastics moves, which was applauded by the judges and the audience.

Nedoroscik and Arnold were performing on the Dancing with the Stars live tour when she got an ankle injury and had to take a break from dancing. In an Instagram story update, she went through the first MRI of her life, in the post she shared, Rylee added the following caption:

"Had my first MRI today, not a fan."

Screenshot of Rylee Arnold's story (@ryleearnold1/ig)

Stephen Nedoroscik is on the tour at the moment. He will be performing at Mershon Auditorium in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Stephen Nedoroscik on boost in popularity after the pommel horse routine

Stephen Nedoroscik at Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

Stephen Nedoroscik was dubbed the pommel horse guy and became popular on social media after he led Team USA to an Olympic medal in Paris last year. It was one of the most iconic moments in the Paris Olympics fom an American perspective.

Talking to Sherri Shepherd in January 2025, Nederoscik recalled the moment after the medal, he said:

"This is crazy, after the team final, I actually was the only member of the team to get drug tested. So after that iconic Pommel Horse performance, they were like ‘Come with me back over here’. All of my teammates go to go to dinner, not me."

Nedoroscik further said that he didn’t have access to the phone until later. He reached the dinner an hour later and it is there that his girlfriend told him that he had been trending on Twitter. He further said:

"I was like this isn’t real life, it was insane."

Nedoroscik is happy and proud with his Paris Olympics performance but his sights are now set on a gold medal at the LA Olympics 2028.

