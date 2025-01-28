Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares glimpses from 'day off' in New York

Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner, Rylee Arnold, recently shared glimpses of her time in New York City. This comes ahead of her DWTS Live Tour show in the city on Wednesday at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Arnold and her other team members will perform again in the city on Jan 30 at the Westchester County Center, White Plains. Amidst this busy schedule, Arnold spent some time exploring the city along with her besties.

Arnold took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her New York diaries on her story. In the post, Arnold can be seen wearing a grey coat as she poses for a mirror selfie. She added further in her story:

"In one of my favorite cities today"

Screenshot of Arnold's Instagram story feat glimpses from New York (Image via: Arnold's Instagram)

"Besties came for my day off I am so happy" Arnold remarked in another story

Screenshot of Arnold's Instagram story feat her besties (Image via: Arnold's Instagram)

Following the DWTS Your's New York stop, the event will move to Canada where they will perform in Kitchener on Jan 31.

Rylee Arnold shares her experience of working with Stephen Nedoroscik in DWTS season 33

Stephen Nedoroscik during his pommel horse routine at the SAP Center on the third day of the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Pro dancer Rylee Arnold recently opened up about her experience with Stephen Nedoroscik in DWTS. In an interview, Arnold stated that the American gymnast had one of the best work ethics during the show and also revealed that he analyzed his performances through videos after the rehearsals.

She also mentioned that despite not being a pro dancer, Nedoroscik could perform anything that she demanded from him. She said (via The Squeeze podcast, 36:19 onwards):

"He worked so hard, he had the best work ethic. He would literally go home after every single rehearsal, watch videos and learn from videos, like he was just like the most perfect student. We had so much fun and like it was so cool to create with him coz he was so able like he wasn't a dancer.

Arnold further added:

"He didn't know how to like that musicality, he never really worked with music before but he was so athletic and able to do basically anything I asked him to. "

Following the conclusion of the show in November, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are also part of the DWTS Live Tour that will continue till April.

