Stephen Nedoroscik's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold shares sneak into 'most perfect day' with boyfriend Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, spent an eventful day with her boyfriend, USC tight end Walker Lyons. Arnold is currently on the 68-stop DWTS 2025 Tour alongside Nedoroscik, who is hosting the show.

Arnold has been dating Walker since October last year and was dressed in matching black outfits to spend time with USC's four-star recruit on Wednesday. The couple had retreated to a lake somewhere and braced the evening breeze in each other's arms.

The pro dancer shared the glimpses from their trip in an Instagram post and called it the most perfect day of her relationship with Lyons.

"The most perfect day with @walkerlyons 🥹🤍," she captioned the post

The couple celebrated the New Year with a vacation in Hawaii last month, and after Arnold started the tour, Lyons made a surprise visit to Arnold. She was smitten by the footballer's gesture and wrote:

"Walker visited me on tour this weekend and I’m the happiest girl ever🥹❤️‍🔥"

Arnold and Lyons announced their relationship in October 2024. The dancer said she found the tightened through 'crazy coincidences' but found him to be sweet, humble, and easygoing on her first date.

"He was so easy to talk to. We have so many similarities which was so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and just all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out," she said. (via People)

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles Premiere of Wicked on a double date with Stephen Nedoroscik and his longtime girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

"We met at the most perfect time in both of our lives" - Rylee Arnold on boyfriend Walker Lyons

Speaking during an appearance on Good Morning America in December 2024, Rylee Arnold revealed that she found her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, through a random Uber driver. Lyons was the driver's 'nephew' who suggested to her that they could be a good pair.

While she didn't pay much attention at first, her sisters advised her to do the same afterward. She eventually set up a date, and not only did she find him sweet, but it turned out they had many common relatives and friends.

"We have a crazy amount of mutuals so the fact we hadn't met before is kind of crazy, but I think we met at the most perfect time in both of our lives," Rylee Arnold said

While Arnold made the first move by following Lyons on Instagram, the USC tight end asked for her number after following back. The dancer said Lyons asked her out for a date shortly after they texted 'for a while.'

