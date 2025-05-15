Stephen Nedoroscik shares 1-word reaction while putting during mini golf with girlfriend Tess McCracken

Stephen Nedoroscik recently finished his first week of training at the Evo Gymnastics. Nedoroscik and his girlfriend were at the PopStroke in Sarasota enjoying minigolf as the training for the forthcoming competition continues.

The Olympic medallist recently found his rhythm back in training after a long hiatus since the 2024 Tokyo Olympics. Nedoroscik was famously dubbed the 'Pommel Horse Guy' by the internet and has had a busy schedule ahead of the bronze medal finish at the Olympics. The 26-year-old Olympian was part of season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with Rylee Arnold as his dancing partner. The duo finished fourth at the Dancing with the Stars finale and later continued their on-stage dancing chemistry on the Dancing with the Stars tour.

Nedoroscik finished his Dancing with the Stars Tour in April 2025 and renewed his contract with Mag Foundation USA to continue his gymnastics training. The Olympian is training and living in Sarasota with his girlfriend Tess McCracken. The couple recently went out for a mini golf at PopStroke, a popular mini golf place in Sarasota, as per an Instagram story shared by Tess. Neodoriscik gave a one-word, exhilarating reaction in the video as he put the ball in the hole:

"Cooperated!!"

Screenshot of Tess McCracken's Instagram story of Stephen Nedoroscik playing mini-golf (@tess.mccracken/ig)

As the training season resumes for the US star gymnast, it will be interesting to see what form the pommel horse champion will carry in the coming U.S Championships.

Stephen Nedoroscik shares the glimpses from his first training week following return from DWTS Tour

The Pommel-horse guy is back in the EVO Gymnastics practising his Pommel Horse routines. Sharing the glimpses of his first week of training, Nedoroscik shared the difference between the first day of training and the second. On his first day back, Nedoroscik struggled to get that rhythm early on, but by the second day, he was cruising through his routine smoothly. Sharing the visible differences, the 26-year-old Olympic medallist shared the glimpses of his training in an Instagram post:

"Wasn’t gonna post for the first day back because it was underwhelming and kinda buns BUT SECOND DAY BACK WAS INSANE 🔥"

Nedoroscik's stellar pommel horse performance and popularity gained after his bronze-medal performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are partly responsible for bringing the audience to the men's gymnastics events. The 26-year-old Olympic medalist will be looking forward to having a better podium finish at the LA Olympics 2028.

