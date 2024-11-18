Stephen Nedoroscik spills beans on his plans after his body 'falls apart'

Stephen Nedoroscik recently opened up about his plans beyond gymnastics, after pushing his body to the limit. Nedoroscik made waves at the Paris Olympics after securing two bronze medals with his incredible skills on the pommel horse.

His pommel horse skills also led the USA men's gymnastics team to earn their first medal, a bronze, in the men's team event after 16 years. Fresh off his 2024 Paris Olympic appearance, the American gymnast has been swamped, juggling multiple responsibilities, including appearing at Emmys, Wicked movie's premiere, and Dancing with the Stars.

In his recent appearance on Shawn and Andrew podcast, the 26-year-old revealed his plans following his retirement from the sport. The gymnast, who pursued a degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University in 2020, stated that he would love to explore opportunities in the field after maxing out his body.

Trending

Nedoroscik stated that although he is now delighted with his life, he never expected it to be this busy.

"I'm loving every day of my life right now. But it is funny because I'm a lot busier than I ever could have anticipated and in general like those 5 to 10-year plans, it's going to be like I'm going to continue the sport until my body falls apart, until I can't do it anymore and after that I'm going to be an electrical engineer—so pretty simple plans." (11:20 onwards)

"NCAA is a direct funnel" - Stephen Nedoroscik weighs in on the role of the collegiate association in men's gymnastics

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States reacts after performing his pommel horse routine during Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification at the Bercy Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images

Stephen Nedoroscik recently opened up on the significant role of the NCAA in men's gymnastics, providing athletes with the support they need to train at a high level. Noting that the gymnasts retire early due to financial struggles, he emphasized the need for funding in gymnastics and other non-revenue-making sports.

“For men's gymnastics, the NCAA is a direct funnel," he said. "Every member of our team was an NCAA athlete and that's rare, right? Like that kind of just proves just how important it is to have those opportunities. And then like outside of the NCAA, a lot of guys retire early because they can't be self funded gymnasts. Like the sport itself is like a lifestyle.” (23:40 onwards in Mythical Kitchen podcast)

He added:

"If I were to have to work as an electrical engineer and then go after my, you know, nine to five and train pommel horse, I'd probably be pretty bad. So we need these fundings. We need funding for not just gymnastics, but (for) these other sports that aren't bringing in revenue as well."

Apart from contributing to the team event, Stephen Nedoroscik also secured a bronze medal in the individual men's pommel horse event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback