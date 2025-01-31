Stephen Nedoroscik strikes a deal with Belarussian gymnast as they agree to trade skills in unique training swap

Stephen Nedoroscik recently made an interesting deal while training at the gym. He proposed a skill swap with Belarusian trampoline gymnast, Aliaksei Shostak. The deal involves Nedoroscik teaching Shostak pommel horse in exchange for trampoline lessons.

The 26-year-old recently reshared a video originally posted by the trampoline gymnast on his social media handle. In the video, Shostak was struggling with a pommel horse routine before the bronze medalist stepped in and offered a skill swap.

Nedoroscik reshared the video on his Instagram story in January 2025, with a caption:

"Teach me, tramp, I teach you horse"

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @stephen_nedoroscik

The Belarussian gymnast responded to him on his Instagram, writing:

"Done deal"

Screenshot of Aliaksei Shostak's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @aliaksei_shostak

The 26-year-old's career highlights include a gold medal in the Pommel Horse event at the 2021 World Championships and placing fifth in both pommel horse and the men's team event at the 2022 competition.

He also competed at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago. He made his Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games and went on to win two bronze medals. Following his success at the quadrennial event, Nedoroscik reflected on his long-term commitment to his training routines.

Stephen Nedoroscik emphasizes long-term commitment in Pommel Horse training

In Picture: Stephen Nedoroscik; The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

During an interview with Bleacher Report after his incredible performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Stephen Nedoroscik emphasized that training for a pommel horse requires long-term dedication. He shared that, if he wants to perform a new skill in competition, he must start training for it at least two years in advance.

It then takes another two years to master the skill and perform it consistently in competition. He also highlighted the analytical side of pommel horse training. Every time he practices, he records his performance and studies it closely to make improvements.

He said:

"I honestly never really was, but there are guys out there that are just phenomenal pommel horses, as well as the acrobatics. The thing about pommel horse is like you have to have long-term goals if I want to do a skill and compete it. I pretty much have to do it 2 years earlier and then to be able to complete it consistently."(0:04 onwards)

Stephen Nedoroscik announced that he plans to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

