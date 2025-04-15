"Still our babygirl" - Jordan Chiles' mother Gina pens heartfelt note on gymnast’s 24th birthday

Jordan Chiles turned 24 on April 15, and her mother, Gina Chiles, showered love on her on Instagram. In a recent Instagram story shared by Gina, Jordan was seen taking a piggyback ride on her father’s shoulder.

Jordan is a prominent American gymnast. She was part of the United States Women's National Gymnastic team that won silver at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. At the Paris Olympics 2024, Chiles' performance was exceptional, as she played a pivotal role in leading Team USA to a gold medal.

In a recent Instagram story, Gina wished her daughter Jordan on her birthday. Gina Chiles wrote in the post:

"But you are still our babygirl. No...your not 10 no more. Happy 24th Chick"

Screenshot of Gina Chiles' Instagram story | Source: (@gina.chiles/IG)

Jordan Chiles recently released her memoir "I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams".

Jordan Chiles recalled a moment from her memoir

The Olympic Games- Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles was enrolled in gymnastics by her parents at a tender age of seven, a decision that shaped an incredible journey to the Olympics. Jordan, in her memoir ‘ I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,” recalled a moment when she wanted to quit gymnastics, but her friend and fellow gymnast Simone Biles talked her out of it. In a conversation with NPR, Jordan Chiles said:

"(Simone Biles) came to me … she said you have the talent, you have the gift. If you want to do it, go do it. If not, continue with your life. I wasn't seeing the full potential of who Jordan Chiles could be. I wasn't seeing the full potential of what my gymnastics talent could be. And that was an eye-opener for me."

Chiles won bronze in the Women’s floor exercise and stood beside her friend Simone Biles, who won silver in the same event in Paris, and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who won gold, creating the iconic Olympic moment. It was the first time three black women shared the podium.

Just a few days later, Chiles's Bronze medal was taken away because, according to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), the appeal to review the difficulty score that bumped Chiles’ score by 1/10 of a point was done a minute late, stripping Chiles based on a technicality. The bronze went to Ana Barbosu.

