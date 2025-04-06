"Still got it" - Simone Biles' DWTS partner Sasha Farber makes feelings known after reunion with Olympian

Simone Biles's Dancing With the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, expressed her excitement over their reunion as they showed off a dance pose. Biles was a celebrity contestant in the 24th season of DWTS.

The 28-year-old has been basking in the glory of her Olympic success in Paris, where she won three golds and a silver. Biles has yet to return to the gymnastics mat in the 2025 season or share any updates regarding the same. Currently enjoying downtime with friends and family, Biles met professional dancer Sasha Farber, who helped her unleash her dancing talent on the DWTS stage.

In an Instagram post by Farber, the duo flaunted a ballroom or tango pose and smiled for the camera. Noticing how they still have it in them even after eight years since the reality show, the 40-year-old said:

"Love our catch up’s !!!!! And look at that frame, still got it !!!!!"

Biles and Sasha Farber even met when the 30-time World medalist was performing on the Gold Over America tour in 2024, probably to use some guidance from the latter. Although she incorporates dance elements in gymnastics, the 28-year-old has always expressed that full-fledged dance routines scare her.

"We learn all of these dances in a week, so that's the most nerve-wracking part" (via Marca)

Simone Biles turned heads with her Tango, Cha-Cha, Quickstep, contemporary, and other performances at the DWTS in 2017. However, she and Farber got eliminated by public voting in the semi-final round, getting a fourth-place finish.

Simone Biles once shared that she was 'nervous' to dance with a man for the first time

Biles performing at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles was fresh off her history-making campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she entered the DWTS roster in 2017, the year she sat out of elite competitions. After the show, she and her dance partner appeared on The Ellen Show, talking about their experience in each other's company.

When asked how nervous she felt, Biles expressed that the dance routines demanded the partner to get up close, often making her feel strained.

"I was very nervous and it's very personal and all up in the your face and he would get super close to me every time." (0:50)

On the other hand, when the pro dancer was asked about his reaction when he first knew Biles would dance with him, he said:

"I mean yeah! Watching her on my screen in the Olympics, and literally we had a fake interview that, right enough, that sitting down, and all up here is like, 'Hi, and I turned around, and I was like what the F...' Simone Biles just walked into my living room. I mean she [is] a true inspiration. I have watched her, pretty much her whole career and now, that I get to dance with her, it's like else world." (0:05)

After a break from her sport in 2017, Simone Biles returned to compete the following year, racking up four gold podiums at the World Championships.

