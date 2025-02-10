"Still not over this look"- Suni Lee steals the show in mesmerizing all-black outfit at the New York Fashion Week

Suni Lee is one of Team USA's most well-known gymnasts, having won multiple World Championships and Olympic medals. As of late, the American has been exploring some new adventures, and she recently made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, where she stunned in an all-black outfit.

Lee has an incredible campaign in the gym in 2024. The youngster was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in early 2023, and fought against all odds to make it to the Paris Olympics team. At the Games, the gymnast helped USA reclaim the team gold medal, while winning a bronze on the all-around and uneven bars event.

Post the Olympics, Suni Lee announced that she was taking a break from gymnastics to explore new interests, especially in the world of fashion. Since then, the American has moved from her hometown of Minnesota to New York, and has been giving fans regular updates about her life in the Big Apple.

Most recently, Lee attended the New York Fashion Week, where she stunned in an all-black outfit. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures of the look, writing,

“Still not over this look.”

Suni Lee reflects on New York Fashion Week

Lee at the February 2025 New York Fashion Week (Image Source: Getty)

Last year, soon after the Paris Olympics, Suni Lee moved to New York in order to explore her love for fashion. In September 2024, immediately after moving to the new city, the gymnast attended her first ever New York Fashion Week, and spoke about the experience to Vogue.

“I'm so grateful to all the brands and designers who hosted me this season. It definitely lived up to the hype! Since this was my first fashion week, I wanted to experiment with different trends and try new things. I'm really happy that each look felt different and had its own vibe,” she said.

Discussing her experience at the shows, she highlighted the Off-White and Tommy Hilfiger as her favorite collections, saying,

“I was able to see so many of my friends and fellow athletes [at Off-White,]. It was also cool that the Tommy show took place on the Staten Island Ferry, giving me one of my first New York experiences.”

Outside of fashion, Suni Lee’s post-Olympic life has also seen her sign on with multiple different brands, including footwear and apparel company HOKA and laundry brand all-laundry. As of now, Lee will likely be forgoing the 2025 gymnastics season, and the date of her return to the sport remains unsure.

