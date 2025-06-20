"Still in pain" - Suni Lee opens up about facing hardships while revealing plans for gymnastics career after two Olympics

Suni Lee recently opened up about experiencing hardships so far throughout her gymnastics while revealing her plans for future competitions. Lee competed in her last event at the Paris Games.

Since her second Olympic appearance, the American gymnast has moved to New York City to explore her new passions and hobbies, including fashion. In a recent video, where she is seen getting her makeup done, Lee reflected on her 18-year-long gymnastics journey, stating she trained nine hours a day every day. In these 18 years, Lee earned six Olympic medals and multiple World Championships and NCAA Championships medals.

However, her journey wasn't a smooth sail. The gymnast suffered from multiple serious kidney diseases, which forced her to conclude her collegiate career prematurely. During the recent fashion video, Lee looked back on her career and highlighted the toll it took on her body.

"This is like the first time in my life where I have been able to even experience actual real-life world problems, just because it's like my whole life has always been gymnastics. I would train nine hours a day, every single day, for 18 years of my life. It was just a lot in my body right now, is still in pain."

The two-time Olympian also revealed her plan for gymnastics:

"I already did two feel like don't need another one. Also there was part in my where there I feel like just I do have so much left to like prove not everybody else but to myself."

"Wasn’t how I wanted to end my Olympics" - When Suni Lee opened up on her Paris Games' campaign

Suni Lee won three medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. (Image by Getty)

Following her 2024 Olympic appearance, Suni Lee opened up on her performance in Paris, stating that although she was not able to achieve the expected results, she was content and proud of herself for competing even after experiencing multiple setbacks.

"That wasn’t how I wanted to end my Olympics in Paris, and I was a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, I was super proud of myself because I made it to the Olympics,” she said. “I didn’t even think that I was going to be here. I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best." (via glamour.com from October 2024)

After dominating the all-around event at the Tokyo Games, Suni Lee secured a gold in team and two bronze medals in all-around and uneven bars at the Paris Games.

