Stockholm Diamond League 2024: Top battles to watch out for ft. Femke Bol vs Rushell Clayton, Shericka Jackson vs Brittany Brown 

As the 2024 edition of the Stockholm Diamond League takes center stage on Sunday (June 2), the individual battles among the various events of the tournament are building up. The tournament boasts a star-studded entry list and there will be no shortage of adrenaline rush for fans.

The major clash in the 2024 edition of the Stockholm Diamond League that everyone is waiting for is between Femke Bol and Rushell Clayton especially with the amazing prowess both the athletes have shown this season. Besides, the battle between Kyree King and Emmanuel Eseme in the men's 100m event will also be one to look up to.

With all this said, let's explore some of the battles that can raise the temperature at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Stockholm Diamond League 2024: Top 5 clashes to keep an eye on

#1 Femke Bol vs Rushell Clayton (Women's 400m Hurdles)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Femke Bol, will be in action on Sunday at the women's 400m Hurdles event of the Stockholm Diamond League 2024. Bol has already impressed this season at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, where he clinched the gold medal in the 400m event.

Moreover, Bol also has an impressive track record in Stockholm where she has emerged victorious in the meet three consecutive times (2020, 2021, 2022) and will look to replicate the feat again on Sunday.

She will be up against another formidable competitor in Rushell Clayton at Stockholm. The Jamaican has already bagged two Diamond League titles this season at Marrakech and Oslo and will look to continue the same momentum at the upcoming meet in Stockholm.

#2 Marie Josee Ta Lou Smith vs Brittany Brown (Women's 100m)

Three-time World Championship medalist, Marie Josee Ta Lou Smith, will headline the women's 100m event at Stockholm on Sunday. Smith has been in good momentum this season and has produced impressive performances at the Jamaican Invitational and Oslo Diamond League.

The Ivory Coast athlete will be up against the 2019 World Championships silver medalist (200m), Brittany Brown. The 29-year-old can give a tough time to Smith, especially after considering her performance in the Prefontaine Classic in which she registered a run time of 11.21 seconds and was just 0.16 seconds behind the latter.

#3 Shericka Jackson vs Brittany Brown (Women's 200m)

The defending champion of the women's 200m event in the Diamond League, Shericka Jackson will be in a neck-to-neck battle with Brittany Brown at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Jackson started off her season in style courtesy of her victory in Marrakech but Brown got the better of her at the recently concluded Oslo Diamond League meet. Thus, the battle between these two superb athletes will be one to look up to at the Stockholm Diamond League.

#4 Kyree King vs Emmanuel Eseme (Men's 100m)

Kyree King's battle with Emmanuel Eseme in the men's 100m event of the Stockholm Diamond League will be another faceoff to watch out for on Sunday. Both high-profile sprinters have already impressed this season with their performances at the global tournaments.

On one hand, King produced a formidable performance at the World Relays and the Prefontaine Classic while on the other Eseme emerged victorious in the Men's 100m event of the Marakeech Diamond League meet.

#5 Chase Jackson vs Sarah Mitton (Women's Shotput)

Chase Jackson and Sarah Mitton will go up against each other in the Women's shot put event of the Stockholm Diamond League. Both Jackson and Mitton have a profound name in the discipline of shot put and their recent performances this season indicate a tough battle between the two on Sunday.