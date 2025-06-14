Stockholm Diamond League 2025: Schedule, how to watch, athletes to watch ft Mondo Duplantis, Femke Bol

The 2025 Diamond League has reached Stockholm. The 2025 Stockholm Bauhaus-Galan will take place at Stockholm Stadium. It is considered one of the prettiest arenas in the world. Bauhaus-Galan, also known as the Stockholm Diamond League, is a prestigious competition series where top elite athletes from around the world compete against the athletes of Sweden.

The local Olympic hero and multiple world record holder, Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, will be highlighting the championship. Some of the highly anticipated athletes competing at the 2025 Bauhaus-galan in Stockholm are the American track and field stars Tara Davis-Woodhall and Anna Hall. Femke Bol, a supremely talented hurdles athlete, will be competing in her signature 400-meter hurdles.

Representing Sweden, the world number one, Armand Duplantis, will compete in the Pole Vault against Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, who stands in second place in the world rankings. Standing at number six in the world ranking, Sandi Morris will be leading the USA women's Pole Vault campaign alongside Emily Grove and Gabriela Leon. On the other hand, Tara Davis-Woodhall will be competing against the reigning champion, Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

Rai Benjamin will represent the USA in men's 400-meter hurdles, competing against Karsten Warholm of Norway and the Swedish athlete Karl Wållgren.

Schedule and the order of events at the Stockholm Diamond League 2025

The schedule and the chronology of Bauhaus-Galan in Stockholm are as follows. The timing of the schedule is listed in EST.

Saturday, June 14 Event Schedule

8:15 AM Men's Pole Vault (Challenger)

8:45 AM Women's Pole Vault

Sunday, June 15 Event Schedule

11:14 AM Women's High Jump

11:17 AM Men's Pole Vault

12:04 PM Women's 400m Hurdles

12:13 PM Men's 200m

12:20 PM Women's 3000m

12:23 PM Women's Long Jump

12:39 PM Women's 100m Hurdles

12:48 PM Men's 800m

12:55 PM Men's Discus Throw

1:00 PM Women's 400m

1:09 PM Men's 5000m

1:31 PM Women's 800m

1:42 PM Women's 100m

1:52 PM Men's 400m Hurdles

Where to watch and live streaming details for the 2025 Stockholm Diamond League?

The Bauhaus-galan will be streamed live on FloTrack and the FloSports app and FloTrack. For the first time, it will stream all the feeds from the event instead of just the traditional world feed. FloTrack will provide fans with uninterrupted coverage of all the events. The YouTube channel of the Wanda Diamond League will also be streaming the live coverage of the events.

