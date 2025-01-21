"Stop putting female athletes in a box" - Ilona Maher makes her feelings known about criticism for rugby players wearing makeup on the field

Ilona Maher is one of the most well-known rugby players in the world, having led Team USA to a historic bronze at the Paris Olympics. The American’s 2025 has seen her compete for the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby league. Maher recently shared her opinion about rugby players facing criticism for wearing makeup on the field.

Maher first rose to fame in 2020, when she began sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of an athlete’s life in the Olympic village. In 2024, her popularity skyrocketed after her performance at the 2024 Games, followed by a sting on reality TV show ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

Over the years, the American has been known to sport a bright red lipstick whenever she plays, and recently made her feelings known about female athletes facing backlash for wearing makeup on the field. Here's what she said in a press conference:

“I love it when girls put on a full face of makeup, and then they go out there and absolutely slay the game, and they bump through people, and they stiff arm, and they tackle the hardest they can. Because a little foundation isn't going to stop you from being a great athlete."

"For me, wearing lipstick is just a fun thing I get to do. It's like a f*ck you to anybody who thinks that because I stiff arm and I run through people, I can't feel beautiful or can't feel sexy. Beast, beauty, brains, you can be all these things," the 28-year-old added.

Maher went on to demand that people stop putting female athletes in a box, saying,

“Holly H is beautiful and she goes out there and is one of the best players in the world. But you think because she looks beautiful that that takes away from it? We're all doing our part. There was a time when I used to look at people in my college (going) ‘she’s got a full face of makeup, what the heck’. And I'm like ‘no, that made her feel good, maybe made her play better’. So I just think we gotta stop putting these female athletes in a box.”

Ilona Maher shares hilarious skit about feeling ‘cute’ after breaking her nose

In Picture: Ilona Maher at the Bristol Bears v Gloucester-Hartpury - Allianz match (Inage Source: Getty)

Ilona Maher made her debut for the Bristol Bears on January 12, as the team took on the Exeter Chiefs. The American scored a try and an assist in the game, helping her team to a 41-31 win.

A few days after this, Maher took to the field with the Bears for the team's clash against the Leicester Tigers. During the match, the 29-year-old suffered a strong collision which resulted in a broken nose.

Taking to Instagram to make light of her injury, Maher shared a video of herself shyly smiling into the camera, with her bruises from the injury clearly visible. The video featured floating text which read ‘felt cute’. The Olympic medalist captioned the post,

“I think I have genuinely scared a few people on the street.”

The Britsol Bears are scheduled to return to action on January 25, as they take on the Trailfinders Women in an away match. However, it remains unclear if Ilona Maher will be playing the match after the recent injury that she suffered.

