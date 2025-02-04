"Stress does that to me"- When Simone Biles opened up about dealing with nervousness before marching onto the floor during competition

In her memoir, 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance', Simone Biles, revealed a moment when she faced one of her biggest challenges. She recalled a competition, CoverGirl classic, which was fast approaching, and she still struggled with a difficult skill on the uneven bars known as the Tkatchev.

Tkatchev's move required the gymnast to let go of the bar and catch it again, but despite practicing for weeks, she wasn't able to consistently do it in training. Her coaches, though, pushed her to include it in her routine for the meet, believing that the rush of competition might help her perform better.

The pressure mounted as the competition neared, and the 27-year-old was filled with doubt and anxiety about failing in front of other elite gymnasts. In the days leading up to the event, she became more stressed and feared that she would fall and embarrass herself in front of a crowd. Reflecting on the memory of competition day, Biles wrote:

"By now you’ve probably figured out that I can burst into tears almost as easily as I can burst out laughing. Stress does that to me—makes me laugh or makes me cry. So just before it was time to march out onto the floor with the other competitors, I was in the bathroom crying from sheer nerves and the fear that I was about to humiliate myself."

Simone Biles further explained how stress affected her, and showed a side of herself that many people might not see. She admitted that stress often led to emotional reactions, and in her care, it caused her to cry. This emotional vulnerability, she said, was a result of the overwhelming pressure she felt before stepping out on the competition floor.

Biles recalled the struggles she faced after withdrawing from the 2020 games.

Simone Biles reflects on challenges she faced after withdrawing from 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles made headlines in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she withdrew from the team competition. The gymnast shared that the reason behind her decision was deeply tied to her mental health. During the games, she experienced a mental block called 'twisties', which caused her to lose control of her body mid-air, making it impossible to perform.

In the aftermath, Biles revealed the challenges she faced and how they affected her ability to compete at the highest level. She admitted that although she was calm and collected, the pressure of the Olympics often took a significant toll on her mental well-being. Reflecting on her emotions and state of mind, she said, via ppimhs.com:

“We have to protect our body and our mind. It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head. Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but sometimes it’s hard, hahaha! The Olympics is no joke.”

Simone Biles is a three-time Olympian with 11 medals, including seven gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won gold in the individual all-around, Team, and Vault events, along with a silver in floor exercise. She was also placed 5th in Beam and 9th in Uneven Bars.

The 27-year-old also has 30 World Championship medals including 23 gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

