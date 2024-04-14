"Such an embarrassment"; "What a joke" - Fans react to Buzunesh Deba awaiting $100,000 in prize money from Boston Marathon 2014 

Fans recently reacted to the news about Ethiopian long-distance runner Buzunesh Deba awaiting the 2014 Boston Marathon prize money.

According to the initial result, Deba secured second place behind Rita Jeptoo, recording a spectacular time of 2:19:59s. However, in 2016, after a change in circumstances, the 36-year-old athlete was declared the winner of the marathon after the original winner was disqualified following an investigation by the Court of Arbitration for Sports found the latter guilty of using the banned substance EPO.

Deba is yet to receive a substantial amount of prize money, including $75,000 of the difference between the first and the second position and $25,000 for setting a new women's course record, which still stands today.

With a significant delay in awarding Deba her well-deserved prize money, fans took to social media to express their resentment as one of them wrote:

"BAA has spent 10 years trying to reclaim the money from Jeptoo which they will never get. BAA should pay Buznesh the 100k and they can spend the time getting their money back. It’s unfair to Buznesh to make her wait this long for her payday."

Screenshot of Instagram post.

Other fans termed the incident an "embarrassment" and a "bad look" while criticizing BAA.

"BAA has the money to make it right. Such an embarrassment for the @teambaa"

Screenshot of Instagram post.

"What a joke. Just pay her. What a bad look. They easily have 100k."

Screenshot of Instagram post.

One of the fans backed the BAA as the organization itself is awaiting the prize money to be returned by Jeptoo.

"I think a lot of people dismiss the fact that the BAA got screwed in this situation too. Deba should absolutely get paid...but why is it ok for the BAA to take the total L? They paid out that money in good faith. That said, Deba should get her winnings with interest!"

Screenshot of Instagram post.

"I want to win again" - Buzunesh Deba aims at securing victory at the Boston Marathon

Buzunesh Deba at the 119th Boston Marathon.

Buzunesh Deba recently disclosed her aim of clinching victory at the Boston Marathon once again.

The Ethiopian athlete competed at the Boston Marathon in 2015, finishing third after clocking 2:25:09. During a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, she revealed her goal of clinching the Boston Marathon once more.

“I want to win again, Boston Marathon. It’s a big race," Deba said.

Buzunesh Deba and her husband, Worku Beyi, recently respectfully declined the BAA's invitation for the 10-year anniversary celebration of the 2014 Boston Marathon winners.