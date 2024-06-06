"Time for Kenya to be investigated perhaps?"- Fans react after 10km record-holder Rhonex Kipruto receives a 6-year ban for doping

Athletics fans have reacted to Rhonex Kipruto facing a ban for over six years following doping allegations. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) stated Kppruto's ban as he "was involved in a deliberate and sophisticated doping regime over a period of time to artificially enhance his performance."

The ban was handed to the long and middle-distance athlete on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, for a period of six years until May 2029 after discovering a few irregularities in the athlete's passport and blood samples.

All his results from September 2018 to May 2023 have been ruled out. Athletics fans, shocked and displeased by the news, were quick enough to voice their discontent as one of them wrote:

"That's such a shame, he seemed like a really genuine guy in interviews."

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya has banned 33 athletes under doping allegations since January 2024. Reflecting on the high number of athletes involved in doping one of the fans suggested:

"Time for Kenya to be investigated perhaps?"

Another fan questioned the presence of coaches and the support team and suggested a ban on them as well.

"Who were the coaches, agent(s) & support staff? Coaches should also be banned."

With the 2024 Paris Olympics drawing near, one of the fans expressed their resentment stating the lack of enthusiasm such incidents create for fans.

"Ah no. Nothing kills our enthusiasm like this."

Here are a few more reactions:

This is alarming," Other fan wrote.

Just disgusting and he should get a ban for life," suggested one of the fans.

A look at Rhonex Kipruto's records and results disqualified after facing a ban over doping allegations

Rhonex Kipruto at the ADIZERO Road To Records Race.

All of Rhonex Kipruto's race records and results have been disqualified following the doping allegations he faced. The banned record involves the 10 km road race world record which he set in Valencia with a time of 26:24 on January 12, 2020.

Rhonex Kipruto also secured a bronze medal in the men's 10,000m on October 6, 2019, at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, after registering a time of 26:50.32, finishing behind Joshua Cheptegei and Yomif Kejelcha, who recorded 26:48.36 and 26:49.34, respectively.

His ninth-place finish in the 10,000m final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a time of 27:52.78 has also been rejected. Kipruto still holds the right to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport for appealing against the ban.