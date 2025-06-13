Summer McIntosh achieves Michael Phelps' rare feat at the Canadian Swimming Trials

The Canadian sensation, Summer McIntosh, has posted three World Records at the 2025 Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia. She has become the only swimmer to follow Michael Phelps' historic feat of setting multiple records in different categories at the same event, which he achieved at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The four-time Olympic medalist, Summer McIntosh, broke her record in the 400-meter individual medley at the Canadian Swimming Trials. At the same event, she broke the World Record in the 400-meter freestyle and then etched a record in the 200m individual medley. She has become the second swimmer, after legendary Michael Phelps, to register multiple records in one single meet.

The 18-year-old competitive swimmer was dominant at the 2024 Paris Olympics and won three gold medals and one silver medal. She became the first Canadian player to win three gold medals at a single Olympic Games.

She further holds Canadian and world junior records in 200m butterfly and 200m Individual Medley. According to NBC Sports, McIntosh shared her thoughts on the 2025 Canadian trials, mentioning,

"Going into tonight, I knew I think I could do something really special, just because this meet has been probably my best meet of my career. I think world records are made to be broken, so by the time I leave this sport, I want to make sure that record is as fast as possible.”

One of the greatest Olympian and competitive swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps, set five Olympic records at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. At the same event, he etched a World Record in the 400 Freestyle Relay, and three American records in the 200m Freestyle, 400 Individual Medley, and 400 Freestyle Relay.

Summer McIntosh reflects on training under Michael Phelps' longtime coach Bob Bowman

Summer McIntosh will begin her training under the acclaimed head coach, Bob Bowman, who was the long-time coach of the legendary Michael Phelps. She is set to join Bowman after the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. According to CBC Sports, she mentioned:

"Michael Phelps is the greatest of all time and he was absolutely incredible, and Bob not only created Michael but so many other amazing swimmers as well, so it just shows the consistency of his coaching and his craft, and it gives me a lot of confidence."

Apart from her Olympic feats, Summer McIntosh has won eight medals from the World Championships and World Swimming Championships. She has also won six medals from the Swimming World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

