Summer McIntosh drops a 4-word reaction as she expresses pride after her sister Brooke and Marco Zandron call it quits as figure skating stage couple

Summer McIntosh expressed pride in her sister as she geared up for her next adventure. After her time with figure skating partner Marco Zandron in the 2024-25 season, they ended their partnership. The McIntosh sisters have been tasting massive success in their individual sporting realms, the older in pair skating and the younger in swimming.

Summer McIntosh competed in her second Olympics in Paris and won three golds and one silver medal. Her efforts made her the first Canadian woman to win three individual gold medals, and she is now tied with Penny Oleksiak for most medals won at a single Summer Olympic Games (by a Canadian woman) . The 18-year-old was also the co-flagbearer of her nation at the closing ceremony of the quadrennial event.

McIntosh's following stint at the Short Course World Championships earned her several podiums and laurels. Two months into 2025, she won an 800m freestyle event in a National record time of 8:09.86, the second-fastest in history (by a woman).

Recently, the swimming sensation shifted her focus from her sport and extended her support to her figure skater sister, Brooke McIntosh, who split with her skater partner, Marco Zandron to focus on her next journey. An Instagram page caption read:

"Brooke McIntosh & Marco Zandron have decided to put an end to their time as a couple. Thank you for all the good times and good luck to both of you in your new projects." (translated from Spanish)

Summer McIntosh took to the comment section and wrote:

"So proud of you"

Summer McIntosh reacts to Brooke McIntosh's career move; Instagram - @fedhielo_patinaje

Brooke teamed up with Italian-Spanish skater Marco Zandron to compete for Spain after her official departure from Skate Canada. The pair debuted at the 2024–25 ISU Challenger Series and finished eleventh at the 2024 CS Golden Spin of Zagreb and in the 2024 CS Warsaw Cup. Although they qualified for the 2025 World Championships in March, McIntosh and Zandron called it quits.

When Summer McIntosh and her sister Brooke McIntosh made a special appearance in the National Ballet Canada in December 2024

McIntosh with the Canadian flag at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - (Source: Getty)

Summer McIntosh joined her sister Brooke McIntosh and graced the stage for National Ballet Canada for its special rendition of 'Nutcracker'. They were dressed as Cannon Dolls, standing beside a company dancer who hurled a confetti-filled cannon in the middle of the act. The official Instagram handle of National Ballet lauded the sisters for their appearance, writing:

"Honored to host Summer McIntosh, Canada’s most decorated Paris 2024 Olympian & Northern StarIn Award winner, and her sister, Brooke McIntosh, Pair Figure Skating Champion. Thank you for making a splash as Cannon Dolls in #TheNutcrackerNBC!"

In response, the younger McIntosh sibling shared a note in her Instagram story, reading:

"So much fun"

The Canadian swimmer holds the world record in the 400m individual medley and Olympic and textile records in the 200m butterfly.

