Summer McIntosh, who ended Katie Ledecky's 13-year winning streak, announces partnership with Ninepoint Partners for Paris Olympics

Summer McIntosh recently announced her new partnership with Ninepoint Partners, an investment company in Toronto, Canada.

The four-time world championships gold medalists signed a new sponsorship deal with Canada’s investment management firm ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. McIntosh has secured eight world championships and six Commonwealth Games medals so far in her career.

The 17-year-old broke Katie Ledecky's 13-year winning streak in the women's 800m freestyle. The young Canadian defeated the legendary American swimmer at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships meet held at Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center in Orlando, Florida, on February 8, 2024.

McIntosh took to social media to announce the new partnership and wrote,

"I am thrilled to announce my incredible new sponsor, Ninepoint Partners, as we head towards Paris together, committed to being the best we can be!"

She achieved this feat after clocking an impressive time of 8:11.39, becoming the first-ever swimmer to defeat Ledecky in an 800m freestyle final since 2010. McIntosh's timing makes her the second-fastest swimmer of all time in the 800m and marks the Commonwealth as well as the Canadian record.

The fastest time of 8:04.79 in the women's 800m freestyle is still under Ledecky's name, which she set at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil at the age of 19.

"I don't think it's still even sunk in that I'm an Olympian" - Summer McIntosh reflects on being the youngest Canadian swimmer at the 2020 Olympics

Summer McIntosh made her Olympic debut at the age of 14.

Along with her other competitive swimming feats, Summer McIntosh also garnered praise for becoming the youngest Canadian swimmer in the squad during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

McIntosh competed in the women's 400m freestyle event, paving her way to the finals. She missed the podium victory by a narrow gap after clocking 4:02.42, finishing behind Bingjie Li, who recorded 4:01.08, settling in third place.

During an interview with the Unfiltered Waters Podcast, McIntosh reflected on her first Olympic appearance, stating it as an 'outer body' experience.

"I still feel like that age sometimes," McIntosh said. "But so much has changed since then obviously but yeah it was such a cool experience and it was such an outer body experience I don't think it's still even sunk in that I'm an Olympian, that's wild to me to be honest but it was so cool and to do it at that age was also really special and I owe it all to the people I was surrounded by" (at 13:10).

Summer McIntosh is expected to compete in six events, including the 800m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics.