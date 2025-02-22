Summer McIntosh reacts as the Canadian ice hockey team win the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

Swimmer Summer McIntosh has expressed her feelings after the Canadian ice hockey team won the 4-Nations Face-Off Championship. The Canadian side defeated the USA 3-2 to win the event on Thursday, February 20.

Mitchell Marner impressed in the final and provided two assists to Connor McDavid and Sam Bennett. Nathan MacKinnon also played his part throughout the 4-Nations Face-Off and was named the MVP of the tournament.

Summer McIntosh, one of the most prolific athletes from Canada, took to Instagram to react to her country's fourth win in the ice hockey event. She shared a picture posted by Sportsnet on her stories and added a few emojis of the Canadian flag to express her happiness.

Screenshot of Summer McIntosh's Instagram story (Image via: Mcintosh's Instagram)

McIntosh last featured at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest. The 18-year-old clinched three golds (200m butterfly, 400m freestyle, and 400 medley), one silver (200m back) and a bronze (4x100m free) medal each.

Summer McIntosh opens up about her planning for the 2024 Paris Olympics

McIntosh during the Women's 400m medley final at the Short Course World Championships in Budapest (Image via: Getty Images)

Summer McIntosh recently shed light on her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics and how it felt after winning gold medals in the quadrennial event. It was the first time McIntosh won three gold medals in a single edition in the 200m medley, 400m medley, 200m butterfly, and a silver in the 400m freestyle.

In a conversation during the Unfiltered Waterds podcast, McIntosh shared that the Paris Games was quite a dream for her and she still hasn't sunk in that gold medal-winning feeling. Additionally, the ace swimmer mentioned that she and her coach Brayn Arckey had chosen the four events she would compete in the Olympics before the 2024 season. She said (via Unfiltered Waters, 13:17 onwards):

"I mean Paris was still a dream, it's very surreal, even talking about it, I think it hasn't sunken at all. I think I've been kind of one the go since then so I haven't had a lot of time to reflect, I mean a few weeks after I did but still, it's such a weird concept to grasp. When it came to choosing events, I mean me and my coach Brent (Arckey) sat down at the beginning of the season last year and we just picked what we thought we're going to do then."

Summer McIntosh also revealed that she didn't design her training around the 800m as the event was not in her plans for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

