Summer McIntosh shares 1-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's latest athletic brand collaboration

Summer McIntosh has reacted to Lewis Hamilton's new role as a global ambassador for Lululemon. The announcement was made on a social media video, where the Formula 1 driver showcased an early morning workout session dressed in the brand's athletic wear.

Hamilton, beyond sports and business, is preparing for a major moment in the fashion industry. He is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala alongside industry icons. The Ferrari driver has also previously collaborated with designers like Kim Jones.

The video of the brand collaboration was shared on Instagram by Lululemon's official page. They accompanied the video with a caption that read:

"Live like every second counts. Introducing 7x World Champion and our newest ambassador: Sir Lewis Hamilton."

Summer McIntosh shared a one-word response to Hamilton's new role, writing:

"Unreal 😍😍😍"

The Canadian swimmer also reshared the video on her Instagram story on 24th February 2025.

The 18-year-old swimmer had a dominant career in swimming. At 14, she placed fourth in the 400m freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Games. A year later, Summer McIntosh won world titles in the 200m butterfly and 400m I.M., setting world junior records. She claimed six medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and broke the 400m freestyle world record at the 2023 Canadian trials.

In the 2024 Paris Games, she won three golds in the 200m butterfly, 200m. I.M. and 400m I.M., and a silver in the 400m freestyle. McIntosh also became the first Canadian woman to win two individual Olympic golds in one edition of the Games, tying Penny Oleksiak's national medal record.

When Summer McIntosh reflected on her missed chance to meet Lewis Hamilton

Summer McIntosh at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) - Day 5 - Source: Getty

In July 2023, during an interview with the Globe and Mail, Summer McIntosh shared insights into her happiest moments, greatest achievements, and personal interests. She shared how she finds joy at her cottage with loved ones and competing in major events.

Her most prized possession is her cat, Mikey, named after Michael Phelps, whom she admires. McIntosh further revealed that she loves fashion, the Kardashians, and Formula 1, which she began following after attending an Abu Dhabi race in 2021.

However, the Canadian swimmer regrets missing a photo with Lewis Hamilton, her major inspiration. Reflecting on her inspiration, the interviewer asked:

"Who is a person you’d love to meet?" (theglobeandmail.com)

The Olympian responded:

"Lewis Hamilton, probably. We were able to go into the hospitality area for an F1 race once, and I saw him from afar and I started freaking out, and I wasn’t able to ask for a photo. He’s one of my biggest inspirations."

Later in the interview, she acknowledged that despite her dominance in swimming, she struggles with other sports, including basketball and soccer.

