Suni Lee, Hezley Rivera, Jade Carey reunite for the first time since USA gymnastics' Paris Olympics team gold

Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, and Jade Carey reunited with each other in New York for a shoot. The three were part of the American contingent that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in August.

The team, which included Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Joseclyn Roberson, Lee, Rivera, and Carey, secured a score of 171.296 points, getting the better of Italy and Brazil, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

Months after this remarkable achievement, a picture of the trio in New York City was shared on Instagram.

Jade Carey shared multiple pictures on her Instagram story, and in the very first one, they shared the frame together with Kaila McWilliams, who is associated with the brand Smith&Saint, a leading boutique talent agency for athletes.

"Shooting something exciting today!! @smithandsaint," Carey's caption read.

Jade Carey’s Instagram story

The story showcased multiple more selfies of them with the scenic view of the city and some glimpses of the shoot as well.

Jade Carey’s Instagram story

Suni Lee opened up about the pressure ahead of competing at the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee in attendance at US Open 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Suni Lee was the reigning Olympic champion in the individual all-around event, as she won a gold medal in the event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In an interview with the People Magazine, she spoke about the pressure of being a reigning Olympic champion ahead of competing at the Paris Olympics. She revealed that she was very nervous, and along with the pressure, she was also dealing with health issues at the same time.

"I think that I am always really nervous, but I think this time around I was more nervous because it was having to deal with the pressure of being the reigning Olympic champion and then also dealing with the health issues and then just being scared that I wasn't ready," Suni Lee said.

She added:

"I think last Olympics, I felt a lot more ready going into it, whereas this one, I was kind of rushed and not really mentally prepared. But at the end of the day, it all ended up working out, which thank God, because I was so nervous."

In the Paris Olympics, Suni Lee took three medals home, and the first one was gold, which she and the team won in the team all-around event. Following this, she won two bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars event.

