Suni Lee hypes up Jordan Chiles as the latter shares whirlwind life featuring SI Swimsuit, WNBA appearances and more

Suni Lee shared her reaction to Jordan Chiles' latest life glimpses on social media, which highlighted how busy her life has been of late. The two gymnasts share a close relationship, having been teammates on the international stage on multiple occasions for the United States.

Ad

Lee and Chiles were part of the US team that won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Simone Biles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.

Suni Lee made her breakthrough in 2019 when she earned several medals at the World Championships, marking her first ever senior season with medals. She would go on to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the individual all-around event, establishing herself as one of the top gymnasts in the nation.

Ad

Trending

Aside from elite gymnastics, Lee also represented Auburn University for two years, competing in NCAA competitions before going on to compete in Paris.

Jordan Chiles shared some of the recent glimpses of her life on Instagram, which included an appearance at a WNBA game and a feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine.

"A girl in many forms!!! Life lately 😜💋❤️ p.s my hat is from @h0llyw00ds.hats for people wondering!!"

Ad

Ad

Suni Lee commented on the post, writing:

"she booked n busy."

Still taken from Chiles' Instagram (source: @jordanchiles/Instagram)

Lee and Chiles share have competed in gymnastics events both with and against each other, including an instance when the former managed to beat the latter to the individual all-around final in Paris.

Ad

Suni Lee beat Jordan Chiles to all-around final in Paris

Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles reflected on the time when Suni Lee managed to finish ahead of her to qualify for the all-around final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the qualifying round, Chiles finished in fourth place while Lee posted a score of 56.132 to narrowly earn a third place finish.

Ad

In an interview with People Magazine in March 2025, Chiles said:

"Those are feelings. Everybody has feelings and everybody goes through a lot when it comes to being shy of something, right? You're in a job interview and you feel like you did the most amazing thing, and it can be that one little thing that can make you shy of getting your job interview, your job in general."

Ad

"I was just very proud of her. Suni had gone through a lot. She had complications with her health, and seeing her be able to come back and strive and be on that team just in general and making another all-around is just amazing. That's dedication. That's something that's very heartfelt. And so I couldn't be mad."

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, both Lee and Chiles performed remarkably, playing a big part in the team's gold medal victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More