Suni Lee hypes up Jordan Chiles for stunning highlights in designer outfits

Suni Lee hyped up fellow gymnast and USA teammate Jordan Chiles’ stunning pictures in designer outfits from Cannes. Both athletes were also featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Lee and Chiles were teammates on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, which won silver at the 2020 Olympics and gold at the 2024 Olympics. Lee made an impressive comeback in the 2024 season after enduring kidney disease.

On Wednesday, June 18, Chiles shared highlights in customized outfits from her Cannes getaway. Chiles appeared in two different outfits. She was seen in a strapless pastel-shade co-ord set and a sleeveless black fitted top paired with a voluminous mini skirt.

She captioned the post:

“Her presence speaks volumes without a word 🫰🏽💕”

The post attracted Suni Lee’s attention, and she commented:

“oh u ate”

Screenshot of Comment (IG/@jordanchiles)

Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles share a close bond, and the former has often shared her admiration for Chiles. In 2024, Lee expressed that she would like to sit next to Chiles on the flight to the 2024 Paris Olympics:

"Jordan Chiles. Because that’s my girl. Like we’re like the duo. We just vibe and it’s a great time!" (via Team USA)

Lee also shared her appreciation for Chiles’ appearance on the cover of Teen Vogue in 2024. Chiles has been recently nominated for the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the Favourite Female Sports Star category.

The other nominees are Simone Biles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Alex Morgan, Angel Reese, and Caitlin Clark.

Suni Lee shows her support for Jordan Chiles amid bronze medal controversy

Suni Lee at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party - Source: Getty

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, CAS ruled that Jordan Chiles’ score inquiry was invalid, as it was submitted past the time limit, and the bronze medal was awarded to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu.

Fellow gymnasts Suni Lee and Simone Biles came to Chiles’ support. Lee wrote a message on Instagram saying:

“All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?? Completely unacceptable. This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever Jo. U have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be Olympic champion.” said (via heavy.com)

“Sending you so much love, Jordan. Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!” Biles wrote. (via heavy.com)

Lee has not yet decided on her participation in the Los Angeles Games. She has shared her interest in exploring fashion.

Lee boasts six Olympic medals: two gold, one silver, and three bronze.

