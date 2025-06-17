Suni Lee, Lindsey Vonn and other well-known stars made appearances at the world premiere of 'F1: The Movie' in Times Square, New York. Lee and Vonn are known to be fans of Formula 1, often attending major events with the American gymnast attending the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, and Vonn previously discussing her desire to become a Formula 1 driver. The movie will be released internationally on June 25th, with Brad Pitt playing a starring role.

Suni Lee made her breakthrough in gymnastics when she won an Olympic gold medal in the all-around event at the Tokyo Games. She went on to win another gold in the Women's Team event at Paris 2024, cementing herself as one of the best gymnasts in the nation. Lee has also competed at the World Championships, earning three medals. Lee competed in both elite and collegiate competitions, representing Auburn University.

In a post shared on Instagram by the offical F1 account, Lee was spotted on the red carpet alongside other stars such as Lindsey Vonn and music producer Hans Zimmer. The post was captioned:

"We were joined by racing royalty and the stars of F1 The Album and more on the red carpet 🤩"

Suni Lee also made her debut on the 2025 issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine alongside other athletes such as Gabby Thomas and Jordan Chiles.

Suni Lee on moving to New York and life beyond gymnastics

Suni Lee shared her thoughts on moving to New York as well as her life beyond competing in gymnastics. Lee last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning three medals.

In an interview with SI Swimsuit, Lee discussed life in New York:

“This adventure has been so fun. Moving to New York has been a really big adjustment. Getting more into the fashion world has been so surreal. This is the first time I’ve really taken a break from gymnastics, so diving into something other than that has been really, really different. But, also, probably the best experience of my life.

“No one cares about anything. They always mind their business, and I always feel so comfortable whenever I walk in the streets. I feel like, normally, I’m a little bit conscious. I’m like, ‘How do I look today?’ But whenever I’m in New York, everyone’s in their own world. And I just love that.”

Suni Lee became the first ever Hmong American to compete at the Olympic Games. She has continued with her career despite being diagnosed with incurable kidney disease.

