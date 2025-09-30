Suni Lee poses in brown blazer and slicked back hair as she turns heads at the Forbes 30 under 30 summit

Suni Lee recently attended the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit taking place in Ohio. The American donned a sleek look for the occasion and was quick to give fans a sneak peek of her outfit.

Lee first found fame in 2021, when she clinched the all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Asian-American to achieve this feat. Three years later, the youngster clinched three more medals at the Paris Olympics to solidify her status as one of the best gymnasts of her generation.

Since the 2024 Games, Suni Lee has stepped back from gymnastics to explore new opportunities. Most recently, she attended the four-day-long Forbes 30 Under 30 summit in Columbus, Ohio, as a speaker. Taking to her Instagram story, the Olympic champion shared a snap of herself dressed in a brown blazer and slicked back hair for the occasion, writing,

“Forbes 30 Under 30 summit 🤍.

Via @sunisalee on Instagram

Outside of Lee, the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit also featured the likes of actress Lili Reinhart, singer Alex Warren, and 100m hurdles Olympic champion Massai Russell.

Suni Lee reflects on life away from gymnastics

Lee at the New York Fashion Week (Image Source: Getty)

For Suni Lee, gymnastics had been her priority for most of her life. In a conversation with Olympics.com, the American admitted that she struggled with her identity when she took a step back from the sport, saying,

“I had this really big breakdown because I was like, 'I don't know what's going on now. Like, what am I supposed to do with my life without gymnastics? I was having an identity crisis.”

After the Paris Olympics, Lee left her hometown of Minnesota and moved to New York in order to explore new opportunities. The gymnast admitted that while she loves the Big Apple, she wants to move back home at some point in the future, explaining,

“I think I see myself in New York for a while. I really, truly just love it here. But also there's the aspect of like me wanting to move home, just to be closer to family, every time I go and see [my siblings], they're a lot bigger than they were before, and it makes me really sad.”

While Suni Lee is currently enjoying some time away from gymnastics, the American hasn’t yet ruled out the possibility of her returning to the sport to compete at the 2028 LA Olympics.

