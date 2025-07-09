Suni Lee reacts as Simone Biles poses in black swimwear during vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

Suni Lee has reacted to Simone Biles turning up the glamour in black swimwear during her vacation in Belize with her husband Jonathan Owens. Biles is currently enjoying her time away from gymnastics, having last featured at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While Biles, 28, wore black printed swimwear and black sunglasses, she was also seen holding a drink and accessorizing the look with a gold-colored necklace. On the other hand, Jonathan Owens can be seen in the photos wearing a multicolored two-piece beachwear set.

Biles uploaded a few glimpses of her and Owens from the trip on Instagram with the caption:

“Gone to belize 🤍”

Suni Lee, a six-time Olympic medalist, reacted to this post, commenting:

“😍😍😍”

Additionally, her husband and NFL football safety, Owens, also chimed in, writing:

“You so fine baby wheeewww 😮‍💨😍🔥”

Besides Lee and Owens, Zoe Miller, a former training partner of Simone Biles at the World Champions Centre (WCC), also commented on the post.

“🍒🤪🤪🤪”

Screenshot of Lee, Miller and Owens’ comments on Biles’ post. Credits - Instagram/ simonebiles

Earlier in February this year, Biles and Owens took a honeymoon trip to South Africa that featured a safari including close encounters with wild animals like lions and elephants.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee nominated for 2025 ESPY Awards

Suni Lee (L) and Simone Biles (R) at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone Biles and Suni Lee have both been nominated in different categories at the ESPY Awards 2025. Biles has received a nomination in the Best Athlete - Women’s Sports category for her remarkable 2024 season, which saw her become the most decorated USA Olympic gymnast of all time by surpassing Shannon Miller.

She collected three golds from the women’s individual all-around, all-around team and vault finals and a silver in the floor exercise event at the Paris Olympics, taking her overall Olympic medal tally to seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

For the ESPYs, Simone Biles has earned the nomination alongside other top names, including track athletes Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas and WNBA player A'ja Wilson, who represents the Las Vegas Aces‬.

Meanwhile, Suni Lee, who was a member of the women’s all-around team along with Simone Biles in Paris, has also been nominated in the Comeback Athlete category. Lee made a successful comeback to the team for the Olympics after getting diagnosed with kidney disease in early 2023.

Notably, Lindsey Vonn (skiing), Gabriel Landeskog (ice hockey player) and Mallory Swanson (soccer) were other nominees for the comeback athlete award.

