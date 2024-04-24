Suni Lee set to compete on vault and balance beam at American Classic 2024 

2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Suni Lee was added to the American Classic roster on 24th April and will compete in the vault and balance beam disciplines.

Since February 2023, Lee has been dealing with a kidney-related illness, forcing her to end her collegiate career prematurely at Auburn University. The 21-year-old subsequently missed out on a spot on the U.S. Team that competed at the 2023 World Artistic Championships.

Suni Lee made her comeback at the Winter Cup 2024 in February but missed out on the Baku World Cup 2024. The Tokyo all-around champion stated in an interview with Olympics.com last week that she was feeling ‘really good’ healthwise.

"Healthwise, I’m doing really good right now. I’m in remission, so I’m feeling really good, and taking my time in the gym has been feeling amazing. All of my skills are coming back and I’m just working on consistency,” Lee was quoted as saying.

USA Gymnastics had earlier released the initial list of athletes set to compete at the American Classic 2024 from which Lee was missing. However, according to the latest update from the organization, the gymnast has been added to the roster and will compete on vault and balance beam on 27th April.

"Updated entries for American & Hopes Classic! Notably, @sunisalee_ will be in Katy to compete on Vault & Balance Beam!", an update from the USA Gymnastics Federation read on X.

Earlier at the Team USA Media Summit, Sunisa Lee had claimed that she wasn't sure about her participation in the American Classic. However, Lee's coach, Jess Graba, hadn't ruled out the possibility of her participation.

Suni Lee undecided about her routine composition

During the Team USA Media Summit on April 15, Suni Lee revealed that her composition of routines was yet to be finalized. The 21-year-old added that she and her coach Jess Graba were working on coming up with the ‘smartest routine’. Lee said (via Olympics.com):

"We’re still actually trying to come up with the smartest routines. I just get so bored and start connecting random things whenever I feel good. It’s still in the works because we can’t decide if we want to go for a clean, consistent routine that can score in the mid-14s or low 15s."

However, Lee is reportedly still finding it hard to train. Lee said that her stamina wasn't up to the mark yet and that she was focused on ‘extra strength training’.

